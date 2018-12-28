As the celebration began following Thursday night’s 45-38 Texas Bowl win over Vanderbilt, Baylor coach Matt Rhule felt a hard thump on the top of his head.
The Bears attempted to give their coach a Gatorade shower. Instead they accidentally hit him with the Gatorade cooler.
“I think I’m in the concussion protocol right now,” Rhule said. “They literally hit me with the orange thing hard. We’ll see how tomorrow goes. But I was happy for them, man.”
For a Baylor program that finished 1-11 in Rhule’s debut season, the scintillating Texas Bowl win at Houston’s NRG Stadium capped a highly successful and promising second year.
The Bears’ 7-6 finish was deeply satisfying for a class of seniors who stuck with the program through all the highs and lows and three head coaching changes brought on by the university’s sexual assault scandal.
“Personally, it’s huge,” said Baylor senior offensive lineman Blake Blackmar. “Just to go from the top of the mountain to the lowest low, it’s just one of those things you never expected it to happen. About a year and a half, two years, it just felt like we were in this funk.
“To be able to push through that, to reestablish all the little things, the culture, to reform everything in Coach Rhule’s image and make it our own, it’s a definite trial-and-error process. But I’m excited to see where it’s going. It gives me great pleasure to feel like I’m leaving Baylor a better place than I found it, and to leave something that other people can build on.”
There’s no question that seniors like Blackmar, offensive tackle Patrick Lawrence, wide receiver Chris Platt, defensive linemen Greg Roberts and Ira Lewis, and defensive backs Derrek Thomas and Verkedric Vaughns will be missed next season.
They provided great leadership for the Bears as they made the biggest improvement among NCAA Power 5 conference teams across the country by going from one win in 2017 to seven in 2018.
Before heading into the postgame interview room early Friday morning, Rhule gathered his seniors to take a picture with them hoisting the Texas Bowl trophy.
“I think at the risk of sounding corny, what I said to them is that I don’t think they will recognize for a long time really what they did from last year to this year,” Rhule said. “Not many people do what they have done. Not many people go from where they were the last couple years and the changes and stuff. So often, guys quit, guys give up, guys transfer, they do all these things, instead of just hanging in there, man. And the guys that hung in there, they have accomplished a lot now, and that’s a key lesson I think for our whole team.”
But the majority of Rhule’s squad will be back, including offensive leaders like quarterback Charlie Brewer and running back Trestan Ebner and defensive leaders like all-Big 12 lineman James Lynch and linebacker Clay Johnston.
Brewer has mastered the art of playing his best on the big stage, a trait he showed as a state championship winning quarterback at Lake Travis and now as a second-year starter for the Bears.
Exhibiting both his passing and running skills, Brewer earned MVP honors at the Texas Bowl as he threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 109 yards and a score. Time after time, he delivered the big play when the Bears needed it the most, highlighted by his game-winning 52-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“I would hope that he’s got the nation’s attention now,” Blackmar said. “From what I’ve seen from him, coming in as an early enrollee, a guy straight out of high school, all he did in high school was win, and all he does at Baylor is compete. To take the starting job and help push us to win this season, I have nothing but respect for the guy.”
Ebner delivered one of the best all-around games of his career as he rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and made three catches for 109 yards and a score.
When it seemed Vanderbilt had all the momentum, Ebner turned a short pass from Brewer into a key 75-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 38-35 lead with 9:19 left in the game. Brewer gave all the credit for his phenomenal performance to the players surrounding him.
“It was really the other 10 guys on offense,” Brewer said. “The offensive line was blocking outstanding. I threw a few passes that were probably six or seven yards down the field that went for 50. That’s all the receivers right there. I’m just proud of those guys. They were making plays all night.”
Seven of the eight players who caught passes for the Bears against the Commodores will be back next season, including up and coming receivers like Tyquan Thornton, Josh Fleeks and Jones. All four players who carried the ball for 284 yards – Brewer, Ebner, JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett – will also be back.
“We have great receivers, and it’s really just a matter of quarterbacks doing a great job of getting the ball to the right guys,” Rhule said. “We knew that Josh Fleeks and R.J. Sneed and Pooh Stricklin and those guys would step up, and Denzel (Mims) would step up, and you know, we had a lot of guys do that. All the running backs had big plays. I thought it was an opportunity for a lot of our guys to maybe step in there and fill that role and build some momentum going into next season.”
Defensively, Baylor’s top six tacklers against Vanderbilt will all be back next season, including safety Chris Miller who had a team-high six tackles and a pass breakup and linebacker Blake Lynch who collected five tackles, a sack and recovered a key Vanderbilt fumble at Baylor’s 2 late in the third quarter.
Even Baylor’s young special teams players came through. After junior kicker Connor Martin was injured on a PAT attempt in the third quarter, freshman John Mayers hit the last two PATs in the second half.
Stepping in against the Commodores after senior punter Drew Galitz tore his ACL before the regular season finale against Texas Tech, freshman Isaac Powers boomed a 47-yard punt out of the end zone late in the third quarter Thursday night.
“There are stories in there that you couldn’t imagine,” Rhule said. “John Mayers kicking his first-ever PAT. Issac Power, first play and he has to kick it an inch from the goal line and he crushes it. And that’s just two guys. But that to me is emblematic of the grit of our team, the toughness of our team, and the never-say-die attitude from our senior class all the way down to the freshmen that just walked on to the program.”
The Bears were clearly going for broke against the Commodores as they went 5-for-5 on fourth-down conversions.
“We were there to win,” Rhule said. “We weren’t going to come out and be safe. We were going to push the ball down the field and go for it on fourth down and have some fun, and we thought the best way to win the game was just keep possession of the ball, especially when they started moving it pretty well.”
It was a celebratory night all around for the Bears, their families and their fans, who made up most of the crowd of 51,104 at NRG Stadium. On Friday, Rhule and his wife, Julie, were headed to Mexico for a little vacation. The Texas Bowl win guaranteed they would be carry some good vibes with them as they traveled south.
“Julie and I are going to Mexico, and then we’re coming back and in two weeks we have to go right back to work because we have to take another step,” Rhule said. “Hopefully our seniors leave feeling like they left a legacy, and hopefully our young players build off it as we move into the future. I’m very proud to be here right now.”