ARLINGTON – Many people thought Matt Rhule made a terrible career choice when he took over a scandal-ridden Baylor program that was losing players in droves.
Their skepticism seemed warranted when he won just one game in his debut season. Yet minutes after the 2017 season ended, Rhule said boldly: “We will go to a bowl game next year.”
It sounded like coach-speak to the unbelievers.
But he’s got a lot more believers now after the Bears finished off an impressive 35-24 win over Texas Tech to clinch bowl eligibility with their sixth win.
Just one year after finishing 1-11 following a season-ending loss to TCU, Saturday’s win over the Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium made the Bears 6-6. Rhule doesn’t care if it’s the Texas Bowl in Houston, the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix or the Liberty Bowl in Memphis or another other destination.
The Bears are going bowling as Rhule took a major step in rebuilding a program that was wrecked by a sexual assault scandal when he arrived 23 months ago from Temple.
“I think it speaks to the character and who those guys are,” Rhule said. “When you win one game, you preach the message all day about patience and progress and faith. All you hear is negativity, and it is natural. Either you break, fracture, or come together. I’ve asked them to do some hard things, and they’ve done them. I’m just really proud of them as a whole, proud of them as a team. ”
Rhule is especially happy for the seniors, who have endured loads of negative publicity and three coaching changes. The fifth-year seniors began their careers as redshirts on Baylor’s 2014 Big 12 championship team, saw the team hit rock bottom, and have now played a major part in the rebuilding and healing of the program.
“Of all the games I’ve been a part of, this is probably the most special,” said Baylor senior offensive lineman Blake Blackmar. “We’ve done it now. Now we’re going to go win this bowl game. And next year, all these group of guys that are still here, they’re going to know how to do it and they’re going to push beyond this.”
After pulling off a 35-31 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 3 for their fifth win, the Bears whiffed on two chances to become bowl eligible when they dropped a 28-14 decision to Iowa State in Ames followed by last week’s dismal 16-9 loss to TCU at McLane Stadium.
But the Bears responded with a superb all-around performance against the Red Raiders (5-7, 3-6) who also needed to win to become bowl eligible. The Bears finished the Big 12 regular season with a 4-5 record.
“I think everyone was a little bit embarrassed, to be honest, of last week,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “So everyone knew it was do or die time, win or go home. So I think everyone had a good mindset coming in. I’m excited to have one more time with the seniors. They’ve been through a lot, I have the utmost respect for those guys who have stuck around here through tougher times that I could ever imagine.”
Coming off a subpar performance against the Horned Frogs, Brewer was back on his game against the Red Raiders as he hit 22 of 30 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score. Senior Chris Platt led the Bears with six catches for 114 yards while Denzel Mims grabbed five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor’s running game made a huge impact as sophomore John Lovett rushed for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries while Trestan Ebner chipped in 64 yards on 10 carries.
“We knew we had to run the ball to open up the pass because most teams have been dropping back like eight,” Mims said. “We knew if we run the ball it would open up a lot.”
Coming into the game ranked last nationally by forcing just seven turnovers, Baylor made two key interceptions in the fourth quarter by cornerback Raleigh Texada and linebacker Blake Lynch off McLane Carter to help seal the win.
“It was awesome,” Rhule said. “You talk about a guy (Texada) that’s just improving, gotten better. That was a key play. They threw the ball up to their money guy (T.J. Vasher) and he went and made the play.”
Trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Bears immediately established command in the second half by driving 75 yards on seven plays following the third quarter kickoff for the go-ahead score.
Platt ignited the Bears by taking a short pass from Brewer and speeding down the left sideline for 39 yards. Lovett reeled off runs of 8, 7 and 12 yards before Brewer drove the final yard for the touchdown to give the Bears a 21-17 lead.
After forcing the Red Raiders to punt, the Bears moved 67 yards on nine plays on their next possession. The key play was Brewer’s 27-yard pass to Mims, which he fumbled out of bounds at the 8. Two plays later, Lovett pushed across for a 3-yard touchdown to extend Baylor’s lead to 28-17 with 9:57 left in the third quarter.
“We came in after last week and the offensive line was very upset,” Blackmar said. “We did not play well. We had a hard, good week of practice, and it really felt we made a difference in this game. It’s always great to be able to run the ball.”
The Red Raiders closed Baylor’s lead to 28-24 when Carter hit Seth Collins with a 7-yard touchdown pass. But Baylor’s offense responded with another tremendous drive by moving 75 yards on five plays with Brewer threading a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mims with 12:41 remaining.
There was still time for the Red Raiders to rally but Texada intercepted Carter’s long pass down the left sideline to Vasher at the 7 with 9:36 remaining.
Lynch sealed the win when he intercepted Carter’s pass at Baylor’s 42 and returned it 15 yards to give the Bears’ offense the ball for the last time with 2:19 remaining.
When the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Baylor players gave Rhule a Gatorade shower and senior defensive lineman Ira Lewis nearly tackled his head coach to the ground when he grabbed him by the shoulders in a show of elation.
“I was a probably a little bit too excited,” Lewis said. “I realize I could have taken him out, but that’s my coach. So I got to deal with him when we go to meetings on Monday. That would be bad.”
The Bears were clearly enjoying the moment, but they were also thinking about late December when they’ll be playing in a bowl, a place few people thought they’d end this season.
“I’m happy for them and happy for the locker room and happy we have a chance to move forward,” Rhule said. “I just believe in our players. I just believe in the way they’ve handled adversity. Our seniors get a chance to be part of the team for another month. We get to kind of hang in there a little bit longer together.”