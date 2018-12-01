When Baylor clinched bowl eligibility with last weekend’s 35-24 win over Texas Tech, coach Matt Rhule didn’t start calling bowl representatives to tell them which destination he’d prefer.
The Bears are just happy to be going bowling anywhere with a 6-6 record.
It’s a remarkable accomplishment for Rhule’s second-year program following last year’s 1-11 debut season, especially considering the rebuilding job his staff faced following the fallout from the university’s sexual assault scandal.
The Bears will learn Sunday where they are headed as ESPN kicks off bowl selection coverage at 11 a.m.
Baylor is among seven Big 12 teams that are bowl eligible, including conference champion Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
With its 39-27 win over Texas in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Oklahoma strengthened its case to make the four-team College Football Playoff. The Sooners were No. 5 in the rankings last week and are poised to move up since No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Georgia, 35-28, in the SEC championship game.
If the Sooners make the CFP, the Longhorns are expected to play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against an SEC opponent. West Virginia would likely play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against a Pac-12 school while Iowa State would face an ACC team on Dec. 28 in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando.
What complicates the scenario for the Bears is that Oklahoma State and TCU also finished 6-6, which means it’s practically impossible to predict where the three teams will go.
Baylor is in the running for four bowls: the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth on Dec. 22, the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 26, the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27, and the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31.
Among those four bowls, the Texas Bowl has the first selection of teams, followed in order by the Liberty Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl and the Armed Forces Bowl. If Oklahoma makes the CFP, a Big 12 team won’t play in the Armed Forces Bowl.
This will be the Bears’ eighth bowl in the last nine years, but they haven’t played in Texas since the 2014 Cotton Bowl where they dropped a 42-41 decision to Michigan State.
Since then, the Bears pulled off a 49-38 win over N. Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl in coach Art Briles’ last game. In their last bowl game in 2016, Baylor won an impressive 31-12 decision over Boise State in the Cactus Bowl in interim coach Jim Grobe’s only season.
Bowl organizers generally like to choose teams that can bring a considerable number of fans, but they also like to vary the same teams that play at their venues from year to year.
The Bears have played in only one Texas Bowl, dropping a 38-14 decision to Illinois in 2010. That bowl was Baylor’s first since the 1994 Alamo Bowl, and started a school-record stretch of seven straight bowl appearances.
TCU hasn’t played in the Texas Bowl since a 20-13 win over Houston in 2007. Oklahoma State has never played in the Texas Bowl where the Big 12 representative will face an SEC team.
The Bears haven’t played in the Liberty Bowl since 1985 when Grant Teaff’s team walked away with a 21-7 win over LSU. TCU dropped a 31-23 decision to Georgia in the 2016 Liberty Bowl. Oklahoma State has never played in the bowl which matches a Big 12 team against an SEC team.
The Cheez-It Bowl was named the Cactus Bowl when the Bears played there in 2016. Oklahoma State grabbed a 30-22 win over Washington in the Cactus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2015. It was called the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl when TCU dropped a 17-16 decision to Michigan State in 2012.
The game is played at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team, and matches a Big 12 team against a Pac-12 team.
TCU played in the inaugural Fort Worth Bowl in 2003, losing to Boise State, 34-31. It became the Armed Forces Bowl in 2006, but this will be the first year the Big 12 will be affiliated with the bowl since the name change. A Big 12 team is slated to play an American Athletic Conference team.