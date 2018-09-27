Baylor vs. Oklahoma
Baylor offense vs. Oklahoma defense
The Bears showed a lot of offensive firepower in the first half of last week’s 26-7 win over Kansas as Charlie Brewer threw three touchdown passes to open up a 23-0 halftime lead. But the Bears sputtered in the second half. They’ll need to show more consistency against an Oklahoma defense that has allowed just 20.8 points per game. However, the Bears should be able to move the ball against the Sooners, who rank ninth in the Big 12 in both rushing defense and pass efficiency defense.
Edge: Baylor
Oklahoma offense vs. Baylor defense
With Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield gone to the NFL, the Sooners haven’t lost a step at quarterback so far with the dynamic Kyler Murray at the helm. Not only does he rank second in the league in passing efficiency with 1,028 yards passing and 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, he’s a dangerous running threat with his speed. Losing all-Big 12 running back Rodney Anderson to a knee injury is a major blow but Trey Sermon is a capable replacement. In last year's 49-41 win over the Bears in Waco, Sermon exploded for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Edge: Oklahoma
Key matchup: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray vs. Baylor defensive line
Kyler Murray has shown he’s an efficient passer, but what really scares defensive coordinators is his speed. While Baker Mayfield could scramble and create plays with his feet, Murray is flat-out fast as he’s rushed for 240 yards and scored three touchdowns while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Murray is so fast that his own offensive teammates have had to adjust to his speed. Baylor’s defense was outstanding against the run against the Jayhawks as running back Pooka Williams had trouble finding holes. But Murray creates a whole different set of new problems.
Edge: Oklahoma
Special teams
Baylor kicker Connor Martin got back on track against Kansas as he nailed a pair of field goals, including a 45-yarder, and is now seven of nine for the season. Punter Drew Galitz has been tremendous all season as he leads the Big 12 with a 45.2-yard punting average while Baylor’s kick returners are starting to make better decisions. Oklahoma’s Austin Seibert handles both kicking and punting duties, but the Sooners’ greatest special teams threat is Tre Brown who is averaging 41.2 yards on four returns. CeeDee Lamb is a major threat as a punt returner with a 12.6-yard average on seven returns.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Maybe Baylor coach Matt Rhule should devise some wishbone plays after watching the heavily favored Sooners slip away with a 28-21 overtime win over Army last week. Facing the Cadets’ triple-option based running game was a huge changeup for the Sooners after playing against spread offenses. It’s likely Oklahoma’s defense will be more prepared for the Bears, who are still looking for more consistency from the running game to complement the passing of quarterback Charlie Brewer.
Edge: Oklahoma
--John Werner