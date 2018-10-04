HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Kansas State defense
Baylor’s offense was overshadowed by Oklahoma’s dynamic attack in last week’s 66-33 loss. But the Bears amassed 493 yards, 33 first downs and kept the ball for more than 37 minutes. Charlie Brewer hit 38 of 60 passes for 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Kansas State’s defense was solid in a 19-14 loss to Texas last week. But for the season, the Wildcats haven’t performed at their usual level as they rank seventh in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 395 yards per game and eighth in scoring defense by allowing 25.2 points per game.
Edge: Baylor
Kansas State offense vs. Baylor defense
The Bears need a lot of work after allowing 607 yards against the Sooners. Most of the damage came through the air as Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray hit 17 of 21 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns. Stopping the big play will be a major key after the Sooners averaged 37 yards on Murray’s six touchdown passes. The Bears should get a reprieve against a Kansas State offense that ranks ninth in the Big 12 by averaging 321 yards and 19.6 points per game. KSU coach Bill Snyder has indicated that he’ll continue to play both quarterbacks Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson.
Edge: Baylor
Key matchup: KSU running back Alex Barnes vs. Baylor defensive line
The Bears found out two weeks ago how important stopping the running game is against a team with a suspect passing attack. Stopping Kansas running back Pooka Williams most of the game, the Bears made the Jayhawks one-dimensional and pulled off a 26-7 win. Alex Barnes is the biggest offensive threat for Kansas State as he ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 357 yards rushing and two touchdowns. If the Bears contain Barnes, the Wildcats will have to rely on the passing of Delton and Thompson who have combined to hit 53.3 percent of their passes for five touchdowns.
Edge: Kansas State
Special teams
Baylor is still having difficulty fielding kicks as Chris Platt fumbled Oklahoma’s first punt last week at the 10 to set up the Sooners’ first score. Kicker Connor Martin missed his second PAT of the season but nailed a pair of field goals against the Sooners. Kansas State usually has superior special teams, and this year is no exception as Blake Lynch has nailed nine of 11 field goals and Andrew Hicks leads the league with a 43.8-yard punting average. The Wildcats are still looking for more consistency in their kick returns.
Edge: Kansas State
Intangibles
This is a key midseason game for both teams as they fight for bowl eligibility. The Bears are 3-2 and 1-1 in the Big 12, and need a win at McLane Stadium with tough road games against No. 19 Texas and No. 9 West Virginia coming up. The Wildcats are 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 following losses to West Virginia and Texas. The Wildcats have been offensively challenged while the Bears have been defensively challenged as they’ve intercepted just two passes and have yet to recover a fumble.
Edge: Baylor