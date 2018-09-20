HOW THEY MATCH UP
Baylor offense vs. Kansas defense
Kansas’ defense has been the best in the Big 12 through three games by allowing 294.3 yards per game. That’s an incredible transformation for a unit that usually finishes at the bottom of the league. The pass defense has been especially good, allowing opponents to complete just 50.6 percent while making seven interceptions and giving up just one touchdown. Baylor quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon have been solid, but Baylor’s offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterbacks and open holes for the running game.
Edge: Kansas
Kansas offense vs. Baylor defense
The emergence of freshman running back Pooka Williams has given the Jayhawks’ offense a huge lift as he amassed 288 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the last two weeks. Peyton Bender has done a good job managing Kansas’ offense as he’s completed 59.7 percent for 385 yards and three scores. Baylor didn’t record a sack or force a turnover in last week’s 40-27 loss to Duke. While defensive lineman James Lynch has shown a lot of promise, Baylor needs to put more pressure on quarterbacks to give the secondary a better chance to be successful.
Edge: Kansas
Key matchup: Baylor quarterbacks vs. Kansas secondary
Baylor coach Matt Rhule has alternated quarterbacks Charlie Brewer and Jalan McClendon, who have combined to complete 61.8 percent for 948 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. They’ll need to be at their best against a ballhawking Kansas defense that featured safeties Bryce Torneden and Mike Lee returning interceptions for touchdowns in last week’s 55-14 thrashing of Rutgers. If Baylor can’t get its running game moving, the quarterbacks will be under a lot of pressure to carry the offense.
Edge: Kansas
Special teams
Baylor’s special teams enjoyed some good moments against Duke as Josh Fleeks returned the opening kickoff 41 yards and Christian Morgan blocked a third-quarter punt that JaMycal Hasty picked up for a touchdown. But usually reliable kicker Connor Martin missed a 44-yard field goal and then had a kicked blocked. Kansas kicker Gabriel Rui has hit five of eight field goals, including a 54-yarder. Punter Kyle Thompson is off to a good start with a 43-yard average compared to Baylor punter Drew Galitz’s 45-yard average. Kansas’ Kwamie Lassiter is averaging 10.3 yards on six punt returns while Baylor lost a good punt returner in Tony Nicholson who was granted his release this week.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Heading into the season, the Jayhawks looked like the only certain Big 12 win for the Bears. But after Kansas’ dominating win over Rutgers and Baylor’s dispiriting loss to Duke, a Bears’ win looks like anything but a given. A 38-9 blowout of Kansas in Lawrence was Baylor’s only win last season, which should give the Jayhawks some motivation. Baylor fans booed the Bears as they came off the field at halftime trailing Duke 23-0, but can you imagine the fan reaction if the Jayhawks come into McLane Stadium and pull off an upset?
— John Werner