Some of the deepest coaching precepts that Matt Rhule delivers to his Baylor team didn’t originate with Knute Rockne, Vince Lombardi or even Nick Saban.
Some of the best stuff came from Matt’s mother, Gloria.
“Sometimes you have to learn from experience instead of wisdom,” said Rhule, whose Bears will kick off the 2018 season on Saturday at home against Abilene Christian. “I use that line all the time. My mom used that on me when I was 11, she was like, ‘You can make your own mistakes and learn from your own experience, or you can learn from the people who came before you and learn from wisdom.’ Most of us who are humans learn from our own mistakes.”
Mistakes were not in short supply during the Bears’ 1-11 struggle-fest of last season. Rhule played a bevy of freshmen and sophomores, and that on-the-job training resulted in more than the occasional slip-up.
The good news for the Bears is that, naturally, the vast majority of those players are back. Baylor returns 93 percent of its offensive production and 88 percent of its defensive leaders, including 16 of the team’s top 20 tacklers.
Even more telling: Rhule says he’s not hearing, “Hey, Coach, why are we doing it this way?” nearly as often.
“We can go back and look at the things from last year and say, ‘You know what? When Coach talks about ball to the sideline, put your foot (in) bounds and catch it,’ they’re kind of rolling their eyes last year, but then we see that show up in a game and we see us lose that game,” Rhule said. “Now they say, ‘Hey, these things are important.’ So the level of buy-in from Ira Lewis, Grayland Arnold, Verkedric Vaughns, Black Blackmar, Pat Lawrence … all these guys across the board, they’re demanding that guys play with detail, and it’s really cool.”
All over the field, the coaches sense that the players have a better understanding of the plays and schemes. There’s more attention to detail, and a familiarity of what’s expected of them.
“Once you learn so much under Coach (Phil) Snow’s system you can go out there and play,” linebacker Henry Black said. “You already know what’s going to happen. You already know what the offense is going to do to you. We’ve just got to attack it.”
For the most part, Rhule has been impressed with the way his players have attacked practice. They’re understanding why it matters, he said. Part of that can be traced back to those hard-earned lessons from last fall. But, sometimes, the coaching staff offers up some must-see TV. Did you know that “Hard Knocks” could be considered educational programming? It is for the Bears.
“It’s a beautiful world that we live in where I can show our guys Nick Saban’s ‘Training Days’ or I can show our guys ‘Hard Knocks’ or I can show them ‘Buffalo Bills: Embedded,’” Rhule said. “I can show them all these teams working and grinding and preparing and saying, ‘I want to be great, this is what I do.’ I think they understand the why, so we’re that much better prepared. They’re that much more dedicated to even just the simple details.”
Baylor junior running back JaMycal Hasty is in his fourth year with the program. He’s already earned his college degree. He’s played on a team that qualified for a bowl game and he’s endured the opposite end of the spectrum. Hasty said what he’s witnessing now is a team that gets it – that understands what it takes to win.
“You see it in practice every day, you got guys flying around and playing fast and playing hard, and trying our best to limit (missed assignments) in practice,” Hasty said.
Such scenes make Rhule’s heart leap. The coaches can relay all the wisdom they want, even stuff from Mama Rhule, but it just works better when the players lead the way. “Player-driven teams are better than coach-driven teams,” Rhule said.
The 1-11 season could have killed all belief, but Baylor coaches and players say that it didn’t. They’re determined to leave those days behind.
“We hope that it continues to manifest itself,” Rhule said. “It’s great when you win, but the fact that guys are buying in without having had any success yet, it’s awesome. You hope that you start to win and go to bowl games and you see guys get drafted, not just get drafted, but really have a lot of success. Come back and tell our guys, ‘Hey, this works.’ That’s when it really takes off. These guys are special because they’re doing it without knowing if it works yet.”