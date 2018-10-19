Baylor continued to beef up its nonconference football schedule with a two-game series against Oregon in 2027-28.
The Bears will host the Ducks at McLane Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027 before the teams meet at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Sept. 9, 2028. The games will mark the first-ever meetings between the two football programs.
The Oregon series is the latest boost to Baylor’s nonconference schedule as it faces BYU in 2021-22, Utah in 2023-24 and Auburn in 2025-26.
Baylor spikers looking to take down K-State
The No. 24 Baylor volleyball team will look to have their digs sharp on #DigPink day at 2 p.m. Saturday, as the Bears host Kansas State to wrap up the first half of Big 12 play.
Baylor (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big 12) swept K-State last year. The Bears have been off since a five-set win over West Virginia last Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kansas State (11-7, 1-6) is riding the high of its first Big 12 win, over 22nd-ranked and instate rival Kansas on Wednesday.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink as the team continues its breast cancer awareness initiative. The first 300 fans through the doors will receive a pink lapel pin.
Baylor women’s golf in sixth at Austin tourney
AUSTIN – Using a strong effort on the back nine, the Baylor women’s golf team stands in sixth place after Friday’s first round of the Betsy Rawls Invitational at the University of Texas Golf Club.
The 28th-ranked Bears shot 15-over 303, including 5-over on the back nine. They trail only Texas (+3), No. 16 Kent State (+6), No. 7 Florida (+7), No. 49 SMU (+12) and No. 1 Alabama (+14). The Bears are in front of seven teams, including No. 38 Texas Tech (+18), No. 41 Texas A&M (+20), Tulane (+22), No. 40 Colorado (+23), Texas State (+29), New Mexico (+29) and North Texas (+30).
Gurleen Kaur had a pair of birdies on her way to Baylor’s top score at 1-over 73, tied for eighth place. Diane Baillieux is in a tie for 14th at 2-over 74.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor football travels to Belhaven
After starting their season with three straight road trips, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders will once again take to the road for a second week. They play Belhaven University at Jackson, Miss., on Saturday for a noon kickoff.
The No. 2 Cru (6-0, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) defeated Howard Payne, 55-0, last week for their second shutout in as many games. UMHB hasn’t allowed a score in the last 11 quarters. The defense will be tested against Belhaven’s “Air Raid” offense, a fact that concerns head coach Pete Fredenburg.
“We have seen so many different things from Belhaven,” Fredenburg said.
While the Blazers (1-5, 1-4 ASC) have been struggling this season, the team still has experience in their skill positions, and the defense has shown improvement over previous years.
Both UMHB and Belhaven began their football programs in 1998, and the teams met for the first time that year, with the Blazers beating the Cru. After falling to Belhaven the next time the two teams met, UMHB has won the past five meetings.
The Crusaders take a 28-game regular season winning streak into Saturday’s contest, and have won 22 ASC games in a row.
The game can be heard on 101.7 FM, with the pregame show starting at 11:30 a.m.
Wendlandt, No. 13 Baylor soccer extend winning streak, 1-0
Back when Cris Carter played receiver in the NFL, Buddy Ryan memorably quipped, “All he does is catch touchdowns.”
Well, all Camryn Wendlandt does is score game-winning goals.
Wendlandt’s seventh goal of the season proved to be the difference-maker in the 13th-ranked Bears’ 1-0 win over Kansas State on Friday at Baylor’s football practice field. The change in venue was required because Baylor’s normal home field, Betty Lou Mays Field, was too wet because of heavy rains.
The Bears controlled the action much of the night, carrying big leads over the Wildcats in shots (21-10), shots on goal (9-3), and corner kicks (6-5). That finally showed up on the scoreboard at the 49th minute of the second half, when Wendlandt got free on a long run upfield before lacing the shot out of the outstretched reach of the KSU keeper’s hands for the goal.
It was her fourth game-winner in Baylor’s current six-game winning streak. The Bears improved to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, while the Wildcats fell to 4-10-2 and 0-7-0. Baylor has dominated in home matches, going 8-0 while outscoring their opponents, 21-1.
They’ll continue the home cooking on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. match against Kansas.