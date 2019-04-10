The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed first-year safety Orion Stewart, who most recently played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) after going to training camp with the New York Giants last summer.
Stewart, a former Midway High School and Baylor player, is the second safety the Buccaneers have added in the last month, following the mid-March signing of former Green Bay Packer Kentrell Brice.
Stewart first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos in 2017. He has seen time on practice squads in Buffalo and Washington and has played in eight preseason games, recording 20 tackles, three passes defensed and a quarterback hit.
In four seasons at Baylor from 2013-16, Stewart amassed 239 tackles, 12 interceptions and 24 passes defensed. In the AAF, Stewart played for the San Antonio Commanders and notably recorded the first interception in league history.