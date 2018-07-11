Denzel Mims was named to the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Team voted on by the league’s media on Wednesday afternoon. The junior wide receiver is the lone Bear selected.
Mims is one of only three returning Big 12 wide receivers to record more than 1,000 yards receiving a season ago. Last year, he was one of 15 Power 5 wide receivers to rack up more than 1,000 yards. Mims also became the 10th receiver in school history to do so as well.
He finished last season as an All-Big 12 second team selection after recording 61 catches for 1,087 yards. Those numbers were good for 13th in the FBS and third in the conference. He also finished with eight receiving touchdowns which tied him for 10th on Baylor’s single-season list.
Mims was a 2017 Biletnikoff Award Watch List mid-season addition and ranked 14th nationally in third in the Big 12 with 90.6 yards per game. He has five games of 100 or more receiving yards in his time at Baylor and currently ranks seventh in school history with an average of 17.09 yards per receptoin. Mims also ranks eighth with an average of 48.30 yards per game and his 1,111 career yards are good for 26th.
He joins Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown and West Virginia’s David Sills V as the receivers honored on the preseason team.
West Virginia’s senior quarterback Will Grier was voted the league’s preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Grier is the Big 12’s top returner in total offense with an average of 328.4 yards per game, 317.3 passing yards per game and 167.2 passing efficiency. The 2017 conference Offensive Newcomer of the Year started 11 games for the Mountaineers before his season ended with a hand injury.
Ben Banogu was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The TCU senior defensive lineman had 49 tackles last season with 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Oklahoma freshman Brendan Radley-Hiles was voted the Big 12 preseason Newcomer of the Year. The freshman defensive back out of Inglewood, Calif. intercepted five passes as a senior in addition to four pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. Rivals rated him as a five-star recruit and was named a U.S. Army All-American.