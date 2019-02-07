Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Derrek Thomas have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Feb. 26 through March 4.
Hurd led the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 after transferring from Tennessee. The 6-4, 217-pound Hurd also rushed for 209 yards and three scores, but didn't play in the Texas Bowl or the Senior Bowl after undergoing minor knee surgery.
The 6-3, 196-pound Thomas, a graduate transfer from Temple, made 21 tackles and an interception and led the Bears with seven pass breakups in 2018.