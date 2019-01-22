Former Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd is not listed on the Senior Bowl roster as he continues to recover from knee surgery in early December.
The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Mobile, Ala.
After playing three seasons at Tennessee, Hurd led the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 209 yards and three scores in 2018. Hurd didn’t play in Baylor’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl following his knee surgery.
Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who played for the Bears in 2015 before transferring to Auburn, is playing for the South team in the Senior Bowl.