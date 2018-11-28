TCU Baylor Football (copy)
Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd claimed the Big 12’s top offensive newcomer honor after leading the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Baylor senior Jalen Hurd was named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league’s coaches.

A transfer from Tennessee, Hurd leads the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards with four touchdowns, and he’s also rushed for 209 yards and three scores.

Punter Drew Galitz was Baylor’s only first team selection as he ranks second in the league with 42.4 yards per punt while having 18 downed inside the 20.

Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch and linebacker Clay Johnston were second-team all-conference selections. Lynch leads the Bears with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while Johnston has posted a team-high 95 tackles.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named Big 12 offensive player of the year while West Virginia linebacker David Long was named defensive player of the year. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley are co-coaches of the year.

Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth was named defensive newcomer of the year. Kansas running back Pooka Williams is offensive freshman of the year and Texas defensive back Caden Sterns is defensive freshman of the year.

Oklahoma kicker-punter Austin Seibert is special teams player of the year and Texas’ Charles Omenihu is defensive lineman of the year. Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, West Virginia’s Yodny Cajuste and Oklahoma’s Dru Samia shared offensive linemen of the year honors.

2018 All-Big 12 Football Honors

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Jr., Allen

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Long Jr., West Virginia, LB, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hurd, Baylor, WR, Sr., Hendersonville, Tenn.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, DB, So., Grand Prairie

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, RB, New Orleans, La.

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Caden Sterns, DB, Cibolo

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, K/P, Sr., Belleville, Ill.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo.; Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.; Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Charles Omenihu, Sr., Rowlett

CHUCK NEINAS COACHES OF THE YEAR: Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Pos, Player, School, Class, Hometown/Previous School

QB Kyler Murray*, Oklahoma, Jr., Allen/Texas A&M

RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas, Fr., New Orleans, La./Hahnville

RB Justice HillOklahoma State, Jr., Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

FB Andrew Beck, Texas, Sr., Tampa, Fla./Plant

WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Hollywood, Fla./College of the Canyons

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, So., Fort Worth/South Hills

WR David Sills V, West Virginia, Sr., Wilmington, Del./El Camino College

TE Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma, So., Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif./ Santa Margarita Catholic

TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, Sr., Martinsburg, W.Va./Lackawanna College

OL Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins

OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma, Jr., Pineville, La./Pineville

OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma, Sr., Wichita, Kan./Butler CC

OL Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif./River City

OL Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla./Miramar

PK Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, Sr., Belleville, Ill./Belleville West

PK Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech, Sr., Boerne/Champion

KR/PR, Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, Fr., New Orleans, La./Hahnville

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Daniel Wise, Kansas, Sr., Lewisville/Hebron

DL Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State, Jr., Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

DL Ben Banogu, TCU, Sr., McKinney/ULM

DL L.J. Collier, TCU, Sr., Munday/Munday

DL Charles Omenihu, Texas, Sr., Rowlett/Rowlett

LB Joe Dineen Jr., Kansas, Sr., Lawrence, Kan./Free State

LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech , Sr., Humble/East Mississippi CC

LB David Long Jr., West Virginia , Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio/Winton Woods

DB Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, So., Grand Prairie/South

DB Kris Boyd, Texas, Sr., Gilmer/Gilmer

DB Caden Sterns, Texas, Fr., Cibolo/Steele

DB Adrian Frye, Texas Tech, Fr., Houston/Eisenhower

DB Kenny Robinson Jr., West Virginia, So., Wilkinsburg, Pa./Imani Christian

P, Drew Galitz, Baylor, Sr., Rowlett/Rowlett

* Unanimous selection / Note: Ties created additional selections at TE and PK.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Pos, Player, School, Class, Hometown/Previous School

QB Will Grier, West Virginia, Sr., Charlotte, N.C./Florida

RB Alex Barnes, K-State, Jr., Pittsburg, Kan./Pittsburg

RB David Montgomery, Iowa State, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy

FB Carson Meier, Oklahoma, Sr., Tulsa, Okla./Union

WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State, Jr., Baltimore, Md./Travis

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU, So., Waxahachie/ Waxahachie

WR Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech, Jr., Las Vegas, Nev./ Cibolo Steele

TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, Fr., Norman, Okla./North

OL Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas, Jr., Garland/Garland

OL Bobby Evans, Oklahoma, Jr., Allen/Allen

OL Lucas Niang, TCU, Jr., New Canaan, Conn./New Canaan

OL Zach Shackelford, Texas, Jr., Belton/Belton

OL Jack Anderson, Texas Tech, So., Frisco/Frisco

OL Josh Sills, West Virginia, So., Sarahsville, Ohio/Meadowbrook

PK Cameron Dicker, Texas, Fr., Austin/Lake Travis

KR/PR, Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State, So., Frisco/Heritage

KR/PR, Tre Brown, Oklahoma, So., Tulsa, Okla./Union

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL James Lynch, Baylor, So., Round Rock/Round Rock

DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State, So., Jacksonville, Fla./Raines

DL Ray Lima, Iowa State, Jr., Los Angeles, Calif./Torrance West

DL Jarrell Owens, Oklahoma State, Sr., Palestine/Palestine

DL Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia, Sr., Wilmington, Del./USC

LB Clay Johnston, Baylor, Jr., Abilene/Wylie

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, So., Missouri City/Elkins

LB Gary Johnson, Texas, Sr., Douglas, Ala./Dodge City CC

DB Brian Peavy, Iowa State, Sr., Houston/Westfield

DB Duke Shelley, K-State, Sr., Tucker, Ga./Tucker

DB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State, Jr., DeSoto/DeSoto

DB Jeff Gladney, TCU, Jr., New Boston/New Boston

DB Ridwan Issahaku, TCU, Sr., Norcross, Ga./Norcross

P, Kyle Thompson, Kansas, So., El Cajon, Calif./Christian

Ties created an additional position at OL and KR/PR.

HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor: Blake Blackmar (OL), James Lynch (DLoY), Chris Miller (DB), Matt Rhule (CoY), Greg Roberts (DL), Raleigh Texada (DB), Verkedric Vaughns (DB).

Iowa State: Spencer Benton (DL), Willie Harvey (LB), Josh Knipfel (OL & OLoY), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Bryce Meeker (OL), Kene Nwangwu (STPoY), Brock Purdy (OFoY), Mike Rose (LB & DFoY), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB).

Kansas: Hasan Defense (DB), Joe Dineen Jr. (DPoY), Corione Harris (DFoY), Mike Lee (DB), Stephon Robinson Jr. (ONoY), Gabriel Rui (PK), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY).

Kansas State: Devin Anctil (P), Kyle Ball (DL).

Oklahoma: Amani Bledsoe (DL), Curtis Bolton (LB), Kennedy Brooks (RB), Tre Brown (DB), Neville Gallimore (DL), Creed Humphrey (OL), CeeDee Lamb (WR), Kenneth Mann (DL), Parnell Motley (DB), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Austin Seibert (P), Trey Sermon (RB).

Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Jordan Brailford (DLoY), Calvin Bundage (LB), Taylor Cornelius (QB), Kenneth Edison-McGruder (DB), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Justin Phillips (LB), Malcolm Rodriguez (DB), Jelani Woods (TE).

TCU: Ben Banogu (DLoY), Corey Bethley (DL), TY Summers (LB).

Texas: Calvin Anderson (OL), Samuel Cosmi (OFoY), Davante Davis (DB), Cameron Dicker (STPoY), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Brandon Jones (DB), P.J. Locke III (DB), Chris Nelson (DL), Charles Omenihu (DPoY), Elijah Rodriguez (OL), Patrick Vahe (OL).

Texas Tech:, Dakota Allen (DPoY), Alan Bowman (OFoY), De’Quan Bowman (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Seth Collins (ONoY), Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Adrian Frye (DFoY), Clayton Hatfield (STPoY), Eli Howard (DL), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB),Dominic Panazzolo (P), Terence Steele (OL), Joseph Wallace (DL), Broderick Washington Jr. (DL).

West Virginia: Kenny Bigelow Jr. (DNoY), Will Grier (OPoY), Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Dana Holgorsen (CoY), Gary Jennings Jr. (WR), Colton McKivitz (OL), Josh Norwood (DB & DNoY), Evan Staley (PK), Keith Washington (DB)

