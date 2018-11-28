Baylor senior Jalen Hurd was named Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league’s coaches.
A transfer from Tennessee, Hurd leads the Bears with 69 catches for 946 yards with four touchdowns, and he’s also rushed for 209 yards and three scores.
Punter Drew Galitz was Baylor’s only first team selection as he ranks second in the league with 42.4 yards per punt while having 18 downed inside the 20.
Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch and linebacker Clay Johnston were second-team all-conference selections. Lynch leads the Bears with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while Johnston has posted a team-high 95 tackles.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named Big 12 offensive player of the year while West Virginia linebacker David Long was named defensive player of the year. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley are co-coaches of the year.
Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth was named defensive newcomer of the year. Kansas running back Pooka Williams is offensive freshman of the year and Texas defensive back Caden Sterns is defensive freshman of the year.
Oklahoma kicker-punter Austin Seibert is special teams player of the year and Texas’ Charles Omenihu is defensive lineman of the year. Kansas State’s Dalton Risner, West Virginia’s Yodny Cajuste and Oklahoma’s Dru Samia shared offensive linemen of the year honors.
2018 All-Big 12 Football Honors
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Jr., Allen
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Long Jr., West Virginia, LB, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jalen Hurd, Baylor, WR, Sr., Hendersonville, Tenn.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, DB, So., Grand Prairie
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, RB, New Orleans, La.
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Caden Sterns, DB, Cibolo
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, K/P, Sr., Belleville, Ill.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo.; Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.; Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Charles Omenihu, Sr., Rowlett
CHUCK NEINAS COACHES OF THE YEAR: Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Pos, Player, School, Class, Hometown/Previous School
QB Kyler Murray*, Oklahoma, Jr., Allen/Texas A&M
RB Pooka Williams Jr. Kansas, Fr., New Orleans, La./Hahnville
RB Justice HillOklahoma State, Jr., Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington
FB Andrew Beck, Texas, Sr., Tampa, Fla./Plant
WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Hollywood, Fla./College of the Canyons
WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, So., Fort Worth/South Hills
WR David Sills V, West Virginia, Sr., Wilmington, Del./El Camino College
TE Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma, So., Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif./ Santa Margarita Catholic
TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, Sr., Martinsburg, W.Va./Lackawanna College
OL Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins
OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma, Jr., Pineville, La./Pineville
OL Ben Powers, Oklahoma, Sr., Wichita, Kan./Butler CC
OL Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif./River City
OL Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla./Miramar
PK Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, Sr., Belleville, Ill./Belleville West
PK Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech, Sr., Boerne/Champion
KR/PR, Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, Fr., New Orleans, La./Hahnville
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Daniel Wise, Kansas, Sr., Lewisville/Hebron
DL Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State, Jr., Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington
DL Ben Banogu, TCU, Sr., McKinney/ULM
DL L.J. Collier, TCU, Sr., Munday/Munday
DL Charles Omenihu, Texas, Sr., Rowlett/Rowlett
LB Joe Dineen Jr., Kansas, Sr., Lawrence, Kan./Free State
LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech , Sr., Humble/East Mississippi CC
LB David Long Jr., West Virginia , Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio/Winton Woods
DB Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, So., Grand Prairie/South
DB Kris Boyd, Texas, Sr., Gilmer/Gilmer
DB Caden Sterns, Texas, Fr., Cibolo/Steele
DB Adrian Frye, Texas Tech, Fr., Houston/Eisenhower
DB Kenny Robinson Jr., West Virginia, So., Wilkinsburg, Pa./Imani Christian
P, Drew Galitz, Baylor, Sr., Rowlett/Rowlett
* Unanimous selection / Note: Ties created additional selections at TE and PK.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Pos, Player, School, Class, Hometown/Previous School
QB Will Grier, West Virginia, Sr., Charlotte, N.C./Florida
RB Alex Barnes, K-State, Jr., Pittsburg, Kan./Pittsburg
RB David Montgomery, Iowa State, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy
FB Carson Meier, Oklahoma, Sr., Tulsa, Okla./Union
WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State, Jr., Baltimore, Md./Travis
WR Jalen Reagor, TCU, So., Waxahachie/ Waxahachie
WR Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech, Jr., Las Vegas, Nev./ Cibolo Steele
TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, Fr., Norman, Okla./North
OL Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas, Jr., Garland/Garland
OL Bobby Evans, Oklahoma, Jr., Allen/Allen
OL Lucas Niang, TCU, Jr., New Canaan, Conn./New Canaan
OL Zach Shackelford, Texas, Jr., Belton/Belton
OL Jack Anderson, Texas Tech, So., Frisco/Frisco
OL Josh Sills, West Virginia, So., Sarahsville, Ohio/Meadowbrook
PK Cameron Dicker, Texas, Fr., Austin/Lake Travis
KR/PR, Kene Nwangwu, Iowa State, So., Frisco/Heritage
KR/PR, Tre Brown, Oklahoma, So., Tulsa, Okla./Union
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL James Lynch, Baylor, So., Round Rock/Round Rock
DL JaQuan Bailey, Iowa State, So., Jacksonville, Fla./Raines
DL Ray Lima, Iowa State, Jr., Los Angeles, Calif./Torrance West
DL Jarrell Owens, Oklahoma State, Sr., Palestine/Palestine
DL Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia, Sr., Wilmington, Del./USC
LB Clay Johnston, Baylor, Jr., Abilene/Wylie
LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, So., Missouri City/Elkins
LB Gary Johnson, Texas, Sr., Douglas, Ala./Dodge City CC
DB Brian Peavy, Iowa State, Sr., Houston/Westfield
DB Duke Shelley, K-State, Sr., Tucker, Ga./Tucker
DB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State, Jr., DeSoto/DeSoto
DB Jeff Gladney, TCU, Jr., New Boston/New Boston
DB Ridwan Issahaku, TCU, Sr., Norcross, Ga./Norcross
P, Kyle Thompson, Kansas, So., El Cajon, Calif./Christian
Ties created an additional position at OL and KR/PR.
HONORABLE MENTION
Baylor: Blake Blackmar (OL), James Lynch (DLoY), Chris Miller (DB), Matt Rhule (CoY), Greg Roberts (DL), Raleigh Texada (DB), Verkedric Vaughns (DB).
Iowa State: Spencer Benton (DL), Willie Harvey (LB), Josh Knipfel (OL & OLoY), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Bryce Meeker (OL), Kene Nwangwu (STPoY), Brock Purdy (OFoY), Mike Rose (LB & DFoY), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB).
Kansas: Hasan Defense (DB), Joe Dineen Jr. (DPoY), Corione Harris (DFoY), Mike Lee (DB), Stephon Robinson Jr. (ONoY), Gabriel Rui (PK), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY).
Kansas State: Devin Anctil (P), Kyle Ball (DL).
Oklahoma: Amani Bledsoe (DL), Curtis Bolton (LB), Kennedy Brooks (RB), Tre Brown (DB), Neville Gallimore (DL), Creed Humphrey (OL), CeeDee Lamb (WR), Kenneth Mann (DL), Parnell Motley (DB), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Austin Seibert (P), Trey Sermon (RB).
Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Jordan Brailford (DLoY), Calvin Bundage (LB), Taylor Cornelius (QB), Kenneth Edison-McGruder (DB), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Justin Phillips (LB), Malcolm Rodriguez (DB), Jelani Woods (TE).
TCU: Ben Banogu (DLoY), Corey Bethley (DL), TY Summers (LB).
Texas: Calvin Anderson (OL), Samuel Cosmi (OFoY), Davante Davis (DB), Cameron Dicker (STPoY), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Brandon Jones (DB), P.J. Locke III (DB), Chris Nelson (DL), Charles Omenihu (DPoY), Elijah Rodriguez (OL), Patrick Vahe (OL).
Texas Tech:, Dakota Allen (DPoY), Alan Bowman (OFoY), De’Quan Bowman (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruffy (OL), Seth Collins (ONoY), Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Adrian Frye (DFoY), Clayton Hatfield (STPoY), Eli Howard (DL), Jah’Shawn Johnson (DB),Dominic Panazzolo (P), Terence Steele (OL), Joseph Wallace (DL), Broderick Washington Jr. (DL).
West Virginia: Kenny Bigelow Jr. (DNoY), Will Grier (OPoY), Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Dana Holgorsen (CoY), Gary Jennings Jr. (WR), Colton McKivitz (OL), Josh Norwood (DB & DNoY), Evan Staley (PK), Keith Washington (DB)