Baylor sophomore receiver Gavin Holmes re-injured his knee after recently returning to practice.
Holmes said on his Twitter account that he tore his ACL in practice Monday after missing spring drills and this season with a knee injury. He is eligible for a redshirt season.
As a freshman last year, Holmes played in nine games and made four starts as he collected 13 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown.
MCC golfers earn team title at Cottonwood
Cottonwood Creek, the new home course of the McLennan Community College men’s golf team, was good to the Highlanders this week.
MCC’s orange team won the team title at the two-round Dr Pepper Championship, which wrapped up Tuesday at Cottonwood. The orange squad shot 293 and 288 for a 581 total, claiming an eight-stroke victory over New Mexico (299-290-589).
MCC sophomore Matt Lorentzen carded rounds of 67 and 71 for a 138 total on his way to the individual title. His teammate Parker Scaling was second at 71-74-145.
Tyler (309-300-609) finished in third place, followed by MCC’s blue (313-315-628) and white (336-326-662) teams in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Highlanders gunning for 4-0 start at Angelina
Coming off a perfect 3-0 weekend that saw head coach Kevin Gill become the program’s all-time winningest coach, the McLennan Community College Highlanders will look to keep the winning ways going on Wednesday.
MCC will travel to Angelina for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The homestanding Roadrunners (1-2) have shot only 33 percent from the field in their first three games, and are trying to find their way under first-year coach Nick Wade.
For MCC, sophomore guard Mike Adewunmi tops the team in scoring at 17.3 points per night, followed closely by Xavier Armstead (16.3) and Jordan Skipper-Brown (16.3).
Waco Links Fellowship to hold meeting
The Waco Links Fellowship will hold its year-end meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club.
Golf coaches from Baylor and McLennan Community College will be on hand, and the group’s special guests will be leaders from the Collegiate Golf Fellowship of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hambugers, hot dogs and desserts will be served.
Seating is limited. Call Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or email him at benhagins@hot.rr.com for more information.
BU v’ball targets fourth straight Big 12 win
The Baylor volleyball team will target its fourth straight Big 12 victory when it hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bears (15-7 overall, 7-4 Big 12) are coming off a four-set win over Oklahoma, and own the reigning conference Offensive (Shelly Fanning) and Defensive (Tara Wulf) Players of the Week. The last time these two teams met was a humdinger. The then-19th-ranked Bears bounced back from an early hole to pull out a five set win over the Cyclones in Ames on Sept. 22.
Yossiana Pressley broke a 17-year-old school record with 39 kills in the win for the Bears.
Iowa State is 12-12 overall and 5-6 in the league. The Cyclones lost in four sets at TCU last time out.
Wednesday’s match is FCA Faith and Family Night, and some BU players will share their personal testimonies after the match. It’ll also be televised on FCS-Pacific.
BU tennis sophomore makes ITA Nationals
Fresh off her first career tournament trophy at Baylor, sophomore Livia Kraus earned a wild card spot at this week’s ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Ariz.
Kraus swept through five matches, extending her singles-court win streak to 14, to take the Jack Kramer Club Invitational Sunday in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. The win was also Kraus’ 30th of her collegiate singles career.
“Livia is playing great tennis right now and we’re excited that she’ll be able to matchup with some of college’s best players in Arizona,” said Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano.
Kraus, ranked 99th nationally, takes on Cal’s 28th-ranked Julia Rosenqvist at 10:15 a.m. Central on Wednesday at the Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex.