The watch list love continues to pour in, mailbag style, for the Baylor football team.
Quarterback Charlie Brewer has been named to the watch list for the 2019 Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best QB in the country. Brewer is one of four QBs from the Big 12 to make the list. The only Baylor player to ever win the honor was Robert Griffin III in 2011.
Meanwhile, receiver Denzel Mims has been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award. It’s his third straight year on the watch list. He’s coming off a season with 794 yards and eight touchdowns. Corey Coleman is the only BU player to win the honor, in 2015.
Baylor tennis’ Scrivano to coach Team Texas
Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano will get a chance to coach a whole new set of athletes later this month. Scrivano has been picked to coach the Texas Juniors at the USTA Girls 18 National Team Championships in Claremont, Calif., on July 28-31.
Scrivano also led the team in 2013 and 2015.
The tournament will feature 16 teams from regions around the nation. Each match will consist of six singles and three doubles matches, much like a college match.
Baylor tennis players net academic accolades
Three Baylor men’s tennis players have earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, as Jimmy Bendeck, Sven Lah and Will Little were all recognized.
Bendeck and Little wrapped up their college careers in May, finishing as All-Americans in doubles. Lah just completed his sophomore season, and was also a doubles All-American alongside his partner Bendeck.
In order to be an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a player must be a varsity letterwinner, have a grade point average of at least 3.5, and have been enrolled at their current school for at least two semesters.
Additionally, Baylor’s Livia Kraus and Katelyn Parker earned ITA All-Academic Team honors for the women’s tennis squad.
Sherrill and NCAA settle lawsuit
CANTON, Miss. — The NCAA and former Mississippi State University football coach Jackie Sherrill have settled a lawsuit in which Sherrill accused the college sports governing body of damaging his reputation.
Sherrill also said the NCAA hurt his future coaching opportunities by publicly naming him in allegations of recruitment violations in 2003.
He was Mississippi State’s head coach from 1991 to 2003 and sued the NCAA in 2004.
Financial terms of the lawsuit settlement are confidential. The agreement was reached Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court after jurors had already heard testimony about Mississippi State’s recruiting practices under Sherrill.
“Rather than continuing what already has been a lengthy legal process, all parties have agreed to confidentially settle the claims in this case without admissions of liability or responsibility,” the NCAA’s chief legal officer, Donald Remy, said in a statement.
WLBT-TV reported that former Mississippi State quarterback John Bond testified Sherrill was diligent in following NCAA recruiting rules. Rutha Grindle, mother of former player Terrell Grindle, testified that her son’s car was paid for by her family. The NCAA had alleged he received a car to play at Mississippi State.
Sherrill, 75, lives in Wimberley, Texas. He said the conclusion to the case vindicates him.
“I’m relieved, especially after all this time,” Sherrill said after the settlement.
The lead NCAA investigator of Sherrill, Rich Johanningmeier, had been pursuing his own legal action against Sherrill. The settlement requires Johanningmeier to drop that action, the Clarion Ledger reported.