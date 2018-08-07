Baylor running backs JaMycal Hasty, Trestan Ebner and John Lovett know the nature of their position is to take a lot of blows and dish out some punishment of their own.
They understand that they’ll likely have to put up with some injuries and discomfort during the season. They don’t expect to feel 100 percent healthy most of the time.
“Maybe for the first game,” Hasty said. “But it comes with the position. I’ve been playing it all my life so I pretty much know what to expect.”
That’s why the offseason is so important to them. They know they must hit the weights, eat healthy, and build their bodies so they can withstand the punishment that will come during the season.
“That’s where the weight room comes in,” said Hasty, who is built thick at 5-9 and 211 pounds. “The weight room is pretty much your shield, it’s your protection. I’ve just tried to put a little more mass on. Just putting time in the weight room, you step on the field and blows won’t be so bad on your body.”
Like last season, the Bears will count on all three backs to carry the running game. They all had their moments last year but they’re looking for more consistency and production after the Bears finished eighth in the Big 12 by averaging 117.2 yards rushing per game and 3.4 yards per carry.
Baylor’s 10 rushing touchdowns were the fewest in the league in Matt Rhule’s 1-11 debut season.
Baylor co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon has confidence in his top three running backs and expects more productive numbers this season.
“It is a luxury,” Nixon said. “When I took the job here, I always wanted to recruit guys who I felt would have the opportunity in three to four years to play at the next level. I think we have guys like that. All three of them are over 200 pounds, they can all catch the ball, they can all block and obviously they can run the football. Hopefully we can keep them healthy and go out and attack some defenses in the Big 12.”
The trio brings a lot of versatility to the table. Hasty is the most powerful of the three but also has the speed to make breakaway runs. Ebner, a high school wide receiver at Henderson, is the best receiver among the backs and has improved his running skills. Lovett showed his explosiveness by breaking loose for a 74-yard touchdown against Kansas State.
During practice, they bring out the best in each other because they’re all battling for playing time in a crowded backfield.
“It’s really competitive,” Lovett said. “Everyone is going to play, everyone is going to have his share. We all have different styles and all three of them work. We’re a lot more mature, we’re a lot bigger and stronger. We’re the grown men this year.”
Hasty is the most experienced of the three backs after rushing for 623 yards as a freshman in 2016 and 314 yards in last year’s injury plagued season. He suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Liberty and missed the next four games.
Hasty was at his best later in the season when he rushed for 86 yards and made eight catches for 24 yards against Iowa State and rushed for 73 yards and made nine catches for 51 yards against Texas Tech.
He’s looking forward to playing behind a deeper, more experienced offensive line that returns four starters and has talented transfers like Jake Fruhmorgen and Christian Beard.
“Those guys are the wall,” Hasty said. “Without the offensive line we can’t really run much of an offense. Having depth, having guys that big and strong, it will be very good for our team, not just the offense.”
Stepping in as a true freshman, Ebner delivered the most memorable game of all the running backs when he caught five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and ran three times for 54 yards and a touchdown against West Virginia as the Bears’ second-half rally fell just short in a 38-36 loss at McLane Stadium.
After spending a lot of time in the weight room, the 5-11 Ebner has bulked up to 203 pounds and hopes to carry the ball more after rushing 23 times for 121 yards last year. He showed his versatility by making 20 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
“I feel like I can make a big play at any moment of the game,” Ebner said. “Especially with us having depth at running back, the defense wears out and gets tired, I feel like I can provide explosive plays. I’ve been working on it in the weight room and doing extra work to get stronger. I feel like I can improve my game running the ball and reading the holes and all those things.”
Like Ebner, Lovett saw considerable action as a freshman as he led the Bears with 445 yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries. After averaging 4.5 yards per carry, Lovett hopes to carry a larger load this season after adding 20 pounds to bulk up to 203.
“I was skin and bones,” Lovett said. “I gained about 20 pounds since last season and I just feel better overall. I didn’t know how small I was until I looked back on film. I don’t know how I ran the ball like that.”
Lovett has seen the improvement in Baylor’s offensive line and is looking forward to finding bigger holes that could lead to more explosive plays.
“They’re working, putting in extra work after practice,” Lovett said. “They get out here before practice, they just do extra work. I love those guys, trust them, and I believe in them.”
Depth in the backfield will come from redshirt freshman Abram Smith who missed last season with a torn ACL and incoming freshman Craig Williams, a 5-8, 165-pound speedster who rushed for 3,800 yards and 53 touchdowns during his high school career at Crosby.
Nixon wants to be able to run the ball in any situation the game calls for, and he believes the Bears have the personnel to pull it off.
“I think we’ve got some guys who can make big plays, explosive plays, in the run game for us,” Nixon said. “We’re looking to be more physical. They’ve had a great offseason in the weight room. You just look at some of our numbers, our offensive lineman, how much they bench, squat and all those things. I think we’re going to be able to move some people and run the ball a little more effectively this year.”