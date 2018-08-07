Baylor refuted a report that it is considering a bowl ban for the 2018 football season for potential NCAA violations in the wake of the sexual assault scandal.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Tuesday that the law firm representing Baylor in its investigation with the NCAA has recommended to school officials that it impose a one-year bowl ban.
The newspaper report said multiple unidentified sources said the NCAA’s multi-year investigation into the Baylor athletic department has taken a “left turn” to the point that school officials are being advised to self-impose sanctions.
The report said the NCAA’s “lack of institutional control” violation is so vague that it can cover virtually any scenario, is the likely potential NCAA violation.
Baylor issued a statement in response to the newspaper’s report: “It is irresponsible to report that Baylor is considering a football bowl ban for the 2018 season when in fact the NCAA investigation into the prior football staff and previous athletics administration remains active and ongoing. Additionally, it is premature to speculate as to what the University’s sanctions will be at this point in time.”
The Star-Telegram reported that the NCAA has recently interviewed former Baylor football coach Art Briles, former Baylor President Ken Starr and former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw; and those interviews could have changed the NCAA’s direction on this case.