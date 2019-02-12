Baylor receiver Pooh Stricklin is retiring from football after dealing with a number of injuries throughout his college career.
As a junior in 2018, Stricklin made nine catches for 123 yards and a touchdown as he finished his college career with 54 catches for 763 yards and four touchdowns. His best season was 2017 when he made 32 catches for 414 yards and a score.
Stricklin starred at Midway High School, where he recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2013 and ‘14 before redshirting at Baylor in 2015.