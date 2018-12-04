Baylor senior wide receiver Jalen Hurd will miss the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27 after undergoing a minor procedure on his knee on Tuesday.
Hurd injured his knee early in the first quarter of Baylor’s regular-season finale against Texas Tech on Nov. 24, but continued to play and finished with three catches for 41 yards.
After the Texas Bowl announcement on Sunday, Baylor coach Matt Rhule said that he planned to use Hurd in the running game against the Red Raiders but the knee injury limited him.
“He got banged up and I told him that he probably shouldn’t play because he has a big NFL future ahead of him,” Rhule said. “He hurt his knee, but he wouldn’t come out. He was going to play a lot of tailback, but he couldn’t. He went out there and caught three balls and made some great blocks. It was one of the more selfless acts for this team.”
Hurd, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, was named the Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year by the league’s coaches after finishing the regular season with a team-high 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 48 carries.
Before redshirting at Baylor last year, Hurd played three seasons at Tennessee, where he rushed for 2,660 yards and 20 touchdowns and made 67 catches for 492 yards and six scores.
The 6-4, 217-pound Hurd transferred to Baylor to focus on transforming into a wide receiver with his sights set on becoming a 2019 NFL draft pick. He’s hopeful to be ready to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama.