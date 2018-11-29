All-Big 12 senior punter Drew Galitz will miss Baylor’s upcoming bowl game with an ACL injury.
Galitz injured his knee during pregame warmups last Saturday against Texas Tech, but still punted three times for a 40.7-yard average. For the season, Galitz ranks second in the Big 12 with a 42.4-yard average on 51 punts.
It marks the second straight season Galitz has suffered an ACL injury after he went down in the fifth game in 2017, and was replaced at punter by kicker Connor Martin for the rest of the year.
Martin is available to punt in the bowl game, but Baylor could go with freshman Isaac Power, who has redshirted this year. Under new NCAA rules, players can participate in up to four games at any point in the season without losing their redshirt season.
Baylor’s bowl destination will be announced Sunday.