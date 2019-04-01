Wide receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Derrek Thomas will be among nine former Baylor players scheduled to participate in the annual Pro Day.
NFL scouts will be on hand Tuesday morning to watch the players perform skill and agility drills at their respective positions at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility and the Baylor practice fields beginning at 9:20 a.m.
It’s an opportunity for last season’s Baylor seniors to impress scouts before the NFL draft April 25-27 in Nashville.
Joining Hurd and Thomas on Pro Day will be former Baylor teammates Blake Blackmar and Patrick Lawrence, defensive linemen Greg Roberts and Ira Lewis, defensive back Verkedric Vaughns, quarterback Jalan McClendon and punter Drew Galitz.
“I’m excited about Pro Day and we have a ton of teams here,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “I think it’s really good that we had two guys at the combine, and we have a bunch of other guys that should be on rosters and should be given an opportunity.”
Both Hurd and Thomas were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine Feb. 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis, and appear to be the most likely Baylor players to be drafted.
Hurd underwent minor knee surgery following Baylor’s regular season and didn’t play in the Bears’ 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl or in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 26.
In his only season for the Bears after transferring from Tennessee, the 6-4, 217-pound Hurd caught 69 passes for 946 yards and four touchdowns and showed his versatility by rushing for 209 yards and three scores.
“People are interested in seeing Jalen because he hadn’t run and couldn’t do everything at the combine,” Rhule said. “I’m excited to see them go out there and show what they’ve got. It’s about going out and running and producing, and I think our guys will do a great job.’
Thomas also played just one season for Baylor as a graduate transfer from Temple. At 6-3 and 196 pounds, he’s an intriguing NFL prospect and is coming off a successful season for the Bears as he intercepted a pass and led the Bears with seven pass breakups.
Blackmar and Lawrence were both starters on Baylor’s offensive line for three seasons. McClendon played behind starting quarterback Charlie Brewer for most of last season but has a strong arm and good size for an NFL quarterback at 6-5 and 219 pounds.
Galitz was one of the top punters in the Big 12 throughout his four seasons at Baylor but missed the Texas Bowl due to an ACL injury.
Vaughns was Baylor’s No. 3 tackler with 57 stops and also had four pass deflections while Roberts amassed eight tackles for loss and three sacks and Lewis picked up 2½ sacks last season.