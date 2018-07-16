Baylor redshirt freshman safety John Arthur is not listed on Baylor’s 2018 preseason football roster.
In early June, a Waco grand jury declined to indict Arthur and safety Tre’von Lewis when it determined there wasn’t enough evidence to proceed to trial for either player for a reported November 2017 assault. Lewis remains listed on the Baylor roster.
Additionally, Baylor linebacker DeMarco Artis and wide receiver Rajah Preciado were not included on Baylor’s 2018 preseason roster. Artis played in six games and posted a tackle as a freshman last season, while Preciado made 13 tackles in 11 games as a sophomore last season.