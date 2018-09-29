NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor coach Matt Rhule was flagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he argued with the officials late in the fourth quarter in Saturday’s 66-33 loss to Oklahoma.
Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly delivered a vicious shot in the back against Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. But Rhule mainly wanted to show Brewer that he supported his quarterback.
“I’m sure that hit was legal,” Rhule said. “At the time I didn’t think it was, so I started yelling and I got the penalty. I want those players to know I’m going to fight for them, and I tried to fight for them today. I have the greatest respect for the officials, so I didn’t mean it in a disrespectful way.”
Brewer appreciated Rhule standing up for him.
“He knows how I feel about him,” Brewer said. “I’m with him until the end. I definitely appreciate that.”
Lovett out with head injury
Rhule said Baylor running back John Lovett left the game in the second half due to a head injury, but didn’t know how serious it was immediately after the game.
Lovett carried nine times for 36 yards before leaving the game.
Rhule also said cornerback Grayland Arnold didn’t make the trip to Norman after spraining an ankle in practice on Wednesday.
“Hopefully, we’ll have him next week or the week after,” Rhule said. “I never know with ankles, it takes a little time.”
Showing that Panther pride
Though one of the Waco-bred Sooners didn’t get into the game, the one that did played his heart out.
Khalil Haughton, a senior safety out of Midway High School, produced a career-best 11 tackles for Oklahoma in its victory. His previous career high came last week against Army, when he had nine tackles. He also forced a fumble, which Baylor recovered.
Haughton, a former Super Centex star, signed with Oklahoma in February 2015, choosing the Sooners over offers from Baylor, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others.
Haughton is one of two former Midway players on the OU roster, along with true freshman quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who didn’t play on Saturday. Mordecai has played in two games this season and has gone 2-for-4 passing on the year.
Hurd likes to hurt Sooners
If Sooner fans never see Jalen Hurd again, it might be too soon for their taste.
Hurd played Oklahoma for the first time in a Baylor uniform on Saturday, and turned in one of his best games of the young season. The running back-turned-receiver snatched nine balls for 104 yards and a touchdown in the passing game, and also rushed for a touchdown out of the backfield.
It wasn’t the first time he’d victimized Oklahoma, either. As a freshman running back at Tennessee in 2014, Hurd rushed for 97 yards against the Sooners on almost seven yards a carry. The next year, in Knoxville, he was even better against OU, piling up 106 yards and a touchdown.