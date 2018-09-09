After amassing yardage with relative ease against Abilene Christian, Baylor faced a much more imposing physical challenge against UTSA Saturday night.
The Bears managed to gain 494 yards against the Roadrunners in a 37-20 win at the Alamodome, but Matt Rhule knows his squad must improve at grinding out the hard yardage and protecting the quarterback better as the schedule gets tougher.
That means the offensive line must step up its game as the Bears prepare for the Power 5 conference part of their schedule, beginning with Duke at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in the final nonconference game before opening Big 12 play against Kansas on Sept. 22.
The Bears finished with just 91 yards rushing while averaging 2.9 yards per carry against the Roadrunners. Though Baylor passed for 403 yards, quarterback Charlie Brewer often had to scramble to elude UTSA’s pass rush to create enough time to throw.
“They held us under 100 yards rushing, which is unacceptable,” Rhule said. “Our ability to run the football, we have to get better at. We’ve got to throw and catch the football better. We left a lot of yards on the field, I mean a lot of yards on the field. But it’s always better to have that happen when you win, right? So we’ll continue to work, continue to grind.”
After John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty each surpassed 100 yards rushing in a 55-27 win over Abilene Christian, the duo had more trouble getting untracked against the Roadrunners. Lovett ran nine times for 47 yards, while Hasty netted just seven yards on 10 carries. Baylor's longest runs were for 16 yards by Lovett and Brewer.
Hasty scored a pair of touchdowns on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the win with 1:29 remaining. But Rhule wants to see the running game pick up yardage more consistently, especially when the Bears need it at crucial times.
“It’s just not good enough right now, that’s the reality of it,” Rhule said. “We’re just not lining up and knocking people off the football the way I know we want to. I thought we made a nice adjustment on third down in the second half in terms of that we were going to keep it spread out.”
With the Bears unable to grind out yardage, they tried to spread it out more as wide receiver Chris Platt got loose for 12 yards on a running play. Wide receiver Jared Atkinson took a handoff on a reverse and hit Brewer with a 36-yard pass in the second quarter.
While Rhule likes showing versatility and pulling off the occasional trick play, he appreciates hard-nosed, old-school football even more. Redshirt freshman Eleasah Anderson made his first start at left tackle after Josh Malin went out with a knee injury against Abilene Christian.
“We tried some different things, but there’s all kinds of areas we have to get better at, and it starts with us as coaches,” Rhule said. “The inability to run the football all night was frustrating. But one thing I have learned is that you have to take what they give you. They put everybody inside, you better go outside.”
Brewer had the hot hand for the Bears as he hit 23 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns. After alternating with Jalan McClendon in the first half, one of the reasons Rhule stuck with Brewer throughout the second half was because of his maneuverability.
With the pocket breaking down, Brewer often had to scramble. Baylor allowed three sacks but it could have been more if Brewer hadn’t used his feet to escape pressure.
“I thought Charlie did a great job of getting us moving,” Rhule said. “We’re going to play both quarterbacks. Jalan just didn’t get a chance to really get going. Charlie’s feet were able to help us because we weren’t really making the plays in the pocket that we needed in terms of protecting. It wasn’t perfect up front by any means, but I thought we were able to settle down after a while and find a way to make some things happen.”
With 38 seconds left in the second quarter, UTSA defensive end Lorenzo Dantzler beat Baylor left tackle Jake Fruhmorgen on a pass rush around the right side and forced McClendon to fumble to set up a Roadrunners touchdown that cut Baylor’s lead to 20-13.
Fruhmorgen, who sat out last season after transferring from Clemson, played his first game for the Bears after missing the opener with a knee injury. Baylor receiver Denzel Mims said he was wide open for a touchdown if McClendon hadn’t been sacked.
“He was looking to throw me the ball, and I was down the right sideline,” Mims said. “But you can’t get mad at him.”
Baylor’s offensive line wasn’t the only unit that had issues. While Mims and Jalen Hurd combined for 16 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns, they were among the Baylor receivers who dropped passes.
“To me the story was more about our ability to catch the football,” Rhule said. “If we catch the football just a little bit better, then that's a lot more yards throwing and maybe opens a few more things up.”
Both Hurd and Mims plan to keep working on catching the ball more consistently.
“It always bothers me when I drop a pass,” Mims said. “But I can’t let it affect my game, so I’ve just got to keep going and just go to the next play. Like, what’s next?”
The Bears hope to clean up their mistakes and prepare for a tougher challenge against Duke, which is off to a 2-0 start following a season opening 34-14 win over Army followed by Saturday’s 21-7 win over Northwestern.
However, the win over Northwestern was costly as starting quarterback Daniel Jones broke his clavicle and cornerback Mark Gilbert suffered a hip injury. They won’t play against the Bears after they both underwent surgery on Sunday.
“I personally had a lot of (missed assignments) myself, and there were a lot of things technique-wise, route running-wise,” Hurd said. “There’s always stuff that we can work on as an offense, as a defense. We’re going to improve, we’re going to keep working and we’re going to go back to practice really hard and prepare for Duke.”