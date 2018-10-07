In a conference as explosive and offensively creative as the Big 12, the ability to hang big numbers on the scoreboard isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.
Defenses can only do so much: bag a sack here and there, force a few turnovers, maybe make a touchdown saving tackle downfield. A 10-7 defensive struggle is a rarity. A 49-45 offensive shootout is more the norm.
With Charlie Brewer now entrenched as the quarterback, the Baylor offense is starting to show the ability to put up some impressive numbers against Big 12 teams. In the last two games against Oklahoma and Kansas State, the Bears have averaged 35 points, which is a good starting point.
But Baylor (4-2, 2-1) will likely have to put up even bigger numbers to win shootouts down the road. After meeting No. 9 Texas on Saturday in Austin, the Bears still must face three of the Big 12’s top four offenses, including Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. All three are averaging more than 40 points per game.
In Saturday’s 37-34 last-second win over the Wildcats, the Bears amassed 557 yards, 38 first downs, and controlled the clock for more than 34 minutes. It marked the second straight week the Bears controlled the clock for long periods after keeping the ball for more than 37 minutes while collecting 493 yards and 33 first downs in a 66-33 loss to Oklahoma in Norman.
The Bears could have easily surpassed 50 points against a traditionally strong Kansas State defense if they didn’t leave a lot of scoring opportunities on the field, especially in the first half.
“I told our guys at halftime that we statistically dominated,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “But we just weren’t able to put all the points on the board that we probably would like to. But I thought our guys didn’t panic. We found a way to fight down the stretch and found a way to win in the fourth quarter.”
Connor Martin delivered the game-winning 29-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining, but he struggled much of the afternoon as he missed three of six field goals and an extra point attempt.
Rhule made a bad gamble when he tried to surprise the Wildcats by having running back Trestan Ebner throw an option pass after Baylor had moved to Kansas State’s 24 in the second quarter. Kendall Adams intercepted Ebner’s pass to Denzel Mims in the end zone.
“The halfback pass we threw, I called that,” Rhule said. “It was ridiculous that I did that.”
But the Bears made up for their mistakes by cutting down on penalty yardage with just two flags for 10 yards. Coming into the game, Baylor was the second-most penalized team in the Big 12 with 76.6 yards per game.
“Penalties obviously get you out of whack,” Rhule said. “When you’re trying to play aggressively, the way we like to play, you start getting penalties, you start to slow down the tempo. Today we played within ourselves. I think it’s just the players getting a little bit more confident. I thought they communicated well.”
The Bears won the game with inspiring performances across the board, including by some players who hadn’t been featured in the previous five games.
With John Lovett missing the game after going through concussion protocol during the week and JaMycal Hasty sitting out much of the game with a migraine, Ebner led the Bears with a career-high 100 yards rushing on 17 carries.
The offensive line opened holes all day as the Bears piled up 261 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
“It’s really big to see the offensive line be disciplined guys and get their hands inside,” Ebner said. “It’s really good to see because we believe we have one of the top offenses in the country. If we don’t beat ourselves, then we don’t think anyone can stop us.”
Denzel Mims made eight catches for 90 yards, including a sensational 21-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurd delivered an all-around superb game with 11 catches for 135 yards and 56 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries.
“I love wide receiver, but I love running back too,” Hurd said. “I like being used in different ways, so it’s a good fit.”
Freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams gave the Bears a 34-27 lead when he ran around the left side of the Kansas State defense for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:41 remaining. Williams was mobbed by teammates on the sideline after scoring his first college touchdown.
“Some of the older guys, for them to be able to trust me, to know that when I get the ball I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do and do my job, that really means a lot,” Williams said.
After passing for 400 yards in last weekend’s loss to the Sooners, Brewer enjoyed another big game as he hit 30 of 44 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown in the first half, but the sophomore quarterback knows the Bears must improve in a lot of areas to become a more efficient, productive offense.
Brewer was sacked four times and both he and Ebner threw interceptions.
Though Baylor’s defense was burned by four long touchdown runs by the Wildcats, safeties Christian Morgan and Jairon McVea made their first career interceptions and Chris Miller recovered a Kansas State fumble on the second-half kickoff.
It marked the first time in four games that the Bears forced any turnovers, and all three led to touchdowns that were crucial in the last-second win.
“We were pretty bad offensively a lot of the game,” Brewer said. “We were by no means perfect. But when it mattered the most we battled it out. Good teams do that – find a way. And we found a way in the end. The more you can get used to that and build your confidence up late in the game in the fourth quarter, I think it’s really important for the team.”