SAN ANTONIO — In his three years of play as a running back at Tennessee, Jalen Hurd produced 11 games of 100 or more rushing yards.
Now, in his second career game as a receiver at Baylor, he has a 100-yard game, too – this time through the air. Hurd made a 22-yard snag on the first offensive play of Baylor’s 37-20 win over UTSA for the Bears, and remained steady throughout, except for one fourth-quarter drop. The senior transfer finished with eight catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 10 times.
Hurd said that the 100-yard receiving game felt a lot different than any time he rushed for 100 or more.
“A lot less toll on my body, so I’m pretty happy about that,” Hurd said.
Hurd was pleased to make so many big plays for his team, but he stewed over the one ball that he let slip away.
“I had one drop. That won’t happen again. It happens,” he aid. “You’ve got to move on from it, but it won’t happen again.”
Alamo City success
With Saturday’s win, the Bears now have a winning record at the Alamodome.
The game marked Baylor’s first trip to San Antonio to play UTSA, but the Bears had made two previous trips to the stadium as a participant in the Alamo Bowl. In 1994, Washington State shut down Chuck Reedy’s Bears, 10-3, in that bowl’s second annual contest.
Baylor’s second trip to the Alamo Bowl came 17 years later in 2011, and proved far more successful. The Bears and Washington Huskies shattered the record for most points in a regulation bowl game, combining for 1,397 yards in a 67-56 BU win. It was Robert Griffin III’s final college game.
Score early, score often
For the first time since 2014, the Bears have scored in the first eight quarters of the season.
In Saturday’s 37-20 win over UTSA, the Bears scored 10 in the first, second and fourth quarters and seven in the third quarter.
The Bears finished the night with 494 yards total offense, including 403 in the air.
“I’m really proud of our team because we found a way to be 2-0,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “I was pleased with the fact that we continued to be aggressive and play for 60 minutes.”
Roadrunners make a ruckus
Though the Alamodome crowd wasn’t near capacity, Baylor had some issues communicating plays because the 42,071 fans made a lot of noise.
Baylor prepared for the game by simulating crowd noise in practice.
“I’ve had a chance to coach in some NFL stadiums, and this is one of the top three loudest places I’ve ever been,” Rhule said. “The crowd exposed some of our weaknesses. The next time we go on the road we’ll be better for it.”