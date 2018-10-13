AUSTIN — Baylor sophomore defensive end Deonte Williams’ season appears to be over after breaking his arm in the second half of Saturday’s 23-17 loss to No. 9 Texas.
Williams was carted off the field after lying on the ground for a long period. Texas coach Tom Herman came out to check on Williams and the fans at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium gave him a stirring ovation as he was wheeled off the field.
“He broke his arm in a couple of places, so he was in a lot of pain,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “Our doctors did a great job right away, getting it air casted, fixed up. I thought it was very, very professional for Tom to walk out and check on him. I thought it was very, very kind of the Texas crowd.”
Ehlinger makes brief appearance
In his two seasons at Texas, sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger has seen very little of the field against Baylor.
Ehlinger started Saturday’s game and hit four of five passes before he suffered a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Shane Buechele on the first possession. Cameron Dicker finished off the 52-yard drive with a 40-yard field goal.
Buechele was the Longhorns’ starting quarterback last year in UT’s 38-7 win in Waco, passing for 256 yards and a touchdown, while Ehlinger didn’t see any action in that game.
Baylor’s defense throws second-half shutout
The Baylor defense shut out Texas in the second half, marking the first time in Rhule’s two seasons that the Bears achieved that feat.
Baylor’s last second-half shutout came against Rice in 2016 in a 38-10 win. The Bears’ last Big 12 second-half shutout came against TCU in 2015 in a 28-21 loss.
“We’re getting better,” Rhule said. “We’re getting tougher. We’re starting to figure it out. Wait until we figure it out all the way. Not many teams are going to be excited to play us because we play kind of a physical brand.
Receivers cash in on backfield attempts
When you get in short-yardage or goal-line running situations, who do you turn to?
The wide receiver, of course.
Texas and Baylor both benefited from rushing TDs from receivers in Saturday’s game. Lil’Jordan Humphrey rumbled in over the right side for a 3-yard TD run for Texas late in the first half. Then with 4:33 remaining in the third quarter, Jalen Hurd lunged in for a 2-yard TD run for the Bears.
Hurd is a former Tennessee running back who has carved out a rushing role in addition to his receiving duties for the Bears, with 25 carries for 112 yards and three TDs on the season.
Humphrey now has five rushing attempts for 23 yards.