Baylor fans always like to bring up 61-58 whenever the TCU game rolls around each fall. In fact, one fan tweeted on Saturday that her Baylor-loving boyfriend had some extra tickets in the TCU section that he placed on sale on StubHub. His asking price? $61.58.
Yet here’s the rub for the Bears – there hasn’t been much to crow about in the series since then.
TCU’s 16-9 win at McLane Stadium was the Frogs’ fourth straight over Baylor. The Bears haven’t won since that epic, Bryce Petty-led comeback in 2014 that indeed produced a 61-58 final score.
In fact, the Frogs’ current run is their longest stretch of success in the hyper-competitive series since winning eight straight from 1964-71. All-time since the first meeting in 1899, TCU leads the series, 55-52-7.
Thompson throwing block party for Bears
Maybe Scott Drew should sign B.J. Thompson as a rim protector for the Baylor basketball team.
Thompson is certainly gaining a reputation as something of a block artist. The sophomore defensive end blocked both an extra point and a punt in Saturday’s game, giving him three blocks on the year. His two blocked kicks tied a single-game Baylor record, along with James Francis, who twice blocked two kicks in a game in 1989, and Jason Lamb, who had two swats against Kent State in 2009.
“Mike Siravo and Fran Brown put him in position, and he went and got it,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “It was just kind of him running through and getting his hand up, which was a big deal for us.”
Including his years at Temple, Rhule-coached teams have blocked 28 kicks since 2013.
TCU senior gets his moment in sun
When TCU’s Mike Collins left the game with an injury in the first quarter, it was up to fifth-year senior Grayson Muehlstein to take over at quarterback.
Muehlstein had played in only six games in his career prior to Saturday. Oddly enough, though, two of those previous six came against Baylor.
Muehlstein was just 1-of-3 passing for 11 yards for his career before Saturday’s game. But he played well in the Frogs’ win, completing 11-of-15 for 137 yards, including a 65-yard catch-and-run screen pass to Jalen Reagor.
“He managed the game OK,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “Except for those two out of three plays on the last drive where he was supposed to hand the ball off, he was acting like there was a pass play and there was no pass to it. … He’s going to get a chance here in about seven days to do it again.”
One more, for all the marbles
Whether you were wearing black or you were wearing purple at Saturday’s game, you left the stadium knowing that your team would have a “play-in” game next week.
With TCU beating Baylor, both teams moved to 5-6 on the season, one win away from bowl eligibility.Baylor will be playing against a team next week who will be in exactly the same boat. TCU will play a team that managed a last-second win to become bowl-eligible.
TCU will close in Fort Worth with 6-5 Oklahoma State, which won a thriller at home to ninth-ranked West Virginia on Saturday. The Frogs will be trying for their fifth straight bowl appearance, while Mike Gundy’s Cowboys will be making their 13th bowl trip in a row.
Baylor, meanwhile, takes on 5-6 Texas Tech next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Red Raiders lost to Kansas State, 21-6, in Manhattan on Saturday.
Kliff Kingsbury’s Tech team is shooting for its second straight bowl appearance, while the Bears will be looking to get there after going 1-11 in Matt Rhule’s debut season in 2017.
“We want to win next week,” Rhule said. “We want to go to a bowl game, and I want to extend the season. And I don’t know, maybe it’s fitting that it comes down to the last game. I can sit here and talk all day about playing under pressure as if there’s no pressure, but you’ve got to go do it.”