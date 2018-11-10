AMES, Iowa — Saturday’s bone-chilling weather didn’t matter to at least three Baylor players.
Cornerback Harrison Hand and offensive linemen Johncarlo Valentin and Sam Tecklenburg went out shirtless during warmups. It was 23 degrees when they came out on the field and 25 at kickoff.
Hand is from New Jersey and Valentin is from Pennsylvania, so it might not have taken them long to adjust to the weather. But Tecklenburg is from Plano, so the weather might have been more of a stretch for him.
“That’s just my thing,” Tecklenburg said. “It’s a cold weather game. I did it against West Virginia a couple of years ago to set the tone.”
Coldest game since ’13
With the temperature 25 degrees at kickoff, the Bears played in their coldest game since winning their first Big 12 title with a 30-10 win over Texas in the final game at Floyd Casey Stadium on Dec. 7, 2013.
It was 24 degrees when that afternoon game kicked off five years ago.
While the fans shivered Saturday, the players were able to move around and keep warm.
“I had on sleeves pregame, but I couldn’t breathe,” said Baylor safety Verkedric Vaughns. “So I took them off. It (the weather) didn’t have any effect on me.”
Stricklin comes up big
Former Midway star Pooh Stricklin helped the Bears get their offense moving in the second half when he made all five of his catches for 67 yards.
His 7-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Brewer early in the fourth quarter cut Iowa State’s lead to 28-14.
“Pooh stepped in at the end of the Texas game (on Oct. 13) and made some big plays for us,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “You can see him developing. He was hurt last week, just something that’s been bothering him. We sat him last week but he came out today and made some big plays.”