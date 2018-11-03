In the history of the Baylor football program, the Bears have never lost wearing the Sailor Bear helmets.
Granted, Saturday’s game marked the debut of the special headgear, featuring one of Baylor’s popular alternate logos. But the look seemed to be a hit with both players and fans in the Bears’ 35-31 win over Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium.
“Did you like that?” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “As you know, I’m a Penn Stater, one helmet. I thought it was really cool, something that’s unique to Baylor and something that comes from a long time ago. … Hopefully people liked it. Seemed like our players liked it.”
Then Rhule added, “We could have worn anything after that win today.”
Young acts as visiting pregame preacher
In the locker room before Saturday’s game, Rhule opted to do something he’d never done before in his career as a head coach.
He called on a former player to deliver the pregame address to the team.
“Taylor Young was here and I said, ‘Hey, you got them,’ and he was awesome,” said Rhule, who had Nick Florence speak to the players at the team hotel on a Friday night earlier this season. “It means a lot to me, because these guys are in the position they are because of what Taylor did.”
Young, a four-year starter at linebacker at Baylor who wrapped up his career after the 2017 season, was on hand to receive the Bobby Jones Award from the Baylor “B” Association.
The honor is given to a Baylor player for their leadership, play, and sportsmanship in a BU homecoming contest. Young was honored for his efforts in last year’s 38-36 Baylor loss to West Virginia.
The award’s namesake Bobby Jones was a quarterback for the Bears who helped Baylor go 9-2 in 1957 and defeat No. 2 Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl.
Lovett delivers longest offensive play
John Lovett’s 75-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter was Baylor’s longest offensive play of the season.
It was the Bears’ longest run since an 80-yarder by Johnny Jefferson in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.
Lovett’s touchdown came on quarterback Charlie Brewer’s first play of the game and cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 24-21.
“That play helped to get a kick start,” Brewer said. “The O-line played really well especially run blocking. I thought we ran the ball really well today.”
Morgan’s blocks are paying off
Baylor freshman Christian Morgan blocked his second punt of the season, and both have gone for touchdowns.
In the second quarter, he broke through Oklahoma State’s line and blocked Zach Sinor’s punt that Trestan Ebner returned for a 7-yard touchdown.
It was similar to his blocked punt against Duke that JaMycal Hasty returned for a 33-yard score.