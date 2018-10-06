Alex Barnes will visit Waco anytime – and you don’t even have to stop at the Silos to make it a happy visit.
Kansas State’s junior tailback has made the most of his two visits to Baylor’s McLane Stadium. In his freshman year of 2016, Barnes rushed for a season-high 129 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 42-21 victory.
That output actually doubled as Barnes’ career high – until Saturday, when he piled up 250 yards on 22 carries, including three touchdowns.
“Alex played like Alex does,” Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said. “He’s a very competitive guy and runs extremely hard and gets a lot of that yards after contact yardage, then comes back for more.”
Rhule, Bears happy to wear pink
Baylor coach Matt Rhule wore a couple of pink pins in the shape of a ribbon on the lapel of his shirt during the game.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the United States, and the coach said the initiative really hits home in the Baylor locker room.
“We’ve seen that all across the country and nothing affects our players more than that,” Rhule said. “We have several players right now whose mothers are battling various forms.”
Baylor receiver Jared Atkinson took this semester off to be with his mother Monique, who is battling breast cancer. Rhule added that both his mother and his wife Julie’s mother are breast cancer survivors.
Ebner hits century mark
Baylor running back Trestan Ebner received more carries on Saturday than he had in the season’s previous five games combined.
The sophomore made the most of them.
Ebner carried 17 times for 100 yards, his first career 100-yard rushing game. Coming into the day, he had 13 carries for 70 yards on the season.
Ebner was pressed into action when JaMycal Hasty left for the locker room in the first half to be checked for a concussion, as Hasty was experiencing a migraine headache. Another BU running back John Lovett was already out due to concussion protocol.
“It just shows when someone goes down, or someone’s having an off day, we have other guys who can step in and play,” Ebner said.
Stay hydrated, Coach
Kansas State’s veteran coach Bill Snyder has seen it all in his five-decade coaching career.
So, he’s not necessarily fazed by the Wildcats’ 0-3 beginning to Big 12 play. Asked following the game how he’s able to swallow such a start, Snyder quipped, “Just drink more water. That’s what my doctor tells me.”