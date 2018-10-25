MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — During his two college seasons, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has been known for his accuracy and ball security.
He had neither in Baylor’s 58-14 loss to No. 14 West Virginia on Thursday night.
Brewer hit just one of eight passes for 22 yards and three interceptions before he was pulled with 6:11 left in the second quarter with the Bears trailing 34-0.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule didn’t know if Brewer was suffering with concussion-like symptoms, but said the quarterback “looked out of it” and decided to pull him after consulting with the Bears’ trainers.
Brewer had never thrown more than one interception in any of his 14 previous games over the last two seasons for the Bears. He had just three interceptions in six games coming into Thursday night.
Bears winless at Milan Puskar Stadium
With the blowout loss to the Mountaineers, the Bears dropped to 0-4 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
But at least the first three games were tightly contested. In their debut Big 12 season, the Mountaineers outgunned the Bears, 70-63, in 2012.
West Virginia handed Baylor its only Big 12 loss in 2014 by pulling off a 41-27 win in a penalty plagued game for the Bears.
Two years ago, the Bears came close to winning on a frigid day before the Mountaineers finished off a 24-21 win.
“It’s a tough conference and teams are going to have weeks like this,” said Baylor center Sam Tecklenburg. “But we knew West Virginia was a very good team and they obviously showed it tonight.”
West Virginia bounces back from loss
With a superb defensive effort, Iowa State handed West Virginia its first loss on Oct. 13.
The powerful Mountaineers offense produced just 152 yards in a 30-14 setback as the Cyclones sacked quarterback Will Grier seven times and held him to 100 yards passing.
Given much more time to pass, Grier bounced back by hitting 17 of 27 for 353 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears. He was sacked just once by Baylor defensive lineman James Lynch.
“He’s a very smart guy,” said Baylor safety Verkedric Vaughns. “He’s a fifth-year senior like me. He knows how to read a lot of stuff and he did a great job tonight.”