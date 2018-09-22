Baylor’s last three Big 12 wins have come at Kansas’ expense.
The Bears stomped the Jayhawks, 49-7, on Oct. 15, 2016 at McLane Stadium, but lost their last six Big 12 games that season.
The Bears opened conference play in 2017 with five straight losses before breaking through with a 38-9 win over Kansas on Nov. 4 in Lawrence.
After losing the last three conference games last season, Baylor’s 26-7 win over the Jayhawks was much welcome. It might have been Baylor’s most impressive win over the Jayhawks in recent years because they were hot coming into the game after last week’s 55-14 blowout of Rutgers.
“Give credit to Kansas,” said Baylor senior receiver Chris Platt. “I’ve been here for a while, and they’re a better team than I’ve seen before.”
Hall of Famers take a bow
Baylor honored its newest athletics hall of fame class during the game, which included football players Gary Baxter and Ronnie “Bo” Lee and longtime former trainer Mike Sims.
They were joined by All-American women’s tennis player Zuzana Zemenova, All-American softball player Chelsi Lake Reichenstein, volleyball player Elisha Polk and former golf player and coach Tim Hobby.
They were inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame in a banquet Friday night at the Waco Convention Center.
Hasty makes presence known
Having to sit out the first half, JaMycal Hasty showed fresh legs when he hit the field for the Bears in the third quarter.
Baylor’s junior running back was suspended for the first half of the Kansas game – the Bears’ Big 12 opener – because of his part in a scuffle in last year’s season finale against TCU. The Big 12 delivered the punishment following that game against the Frogs.
Hasty made up for lost time in the second half. He rushed for a team-leading 60 yards on five carries, and broke a 38-yard run that set up Baylor’s only second-half points, a Connor Martin 27-yard field goal.
Bears lose OL Newman to injury
Baylor’s injury-depleted offensive line took another hit when sophomore guard Xavier Newman succumbed to an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
“They were trying to figure out if it was a broken ankle or an ankle sprain,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “They sounded like when I left that they were hoping it was an ankle sprain. Usually those things are a (another) MRI tomorrow. But he diagnosed himself to me as an ankle sprain. We’ll see what it is. One thing I know about X is that he’s a tough, tough young man. He’ll find a way to get back just as soon as he can.”
Tackle Jake Fruhmorgen and guard Johncarlo Valentin have also battled injuries, and the Bears also lost tackle Josh Malin to a knee injury in the season opener.