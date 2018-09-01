Baylor’s John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty have different running styles, but they were equally effective in Saturday’s 55-27 season-opening win over Abilene Christian at McLane Stadium.
Lovett collected 115 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns, while Hasty picked up 102 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
Hasty brings more power to the table, but also has superb speed as he blew up the middle for a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Hasty is a shiftier back as he clearly showed when he sidestepped two Abilene Christian defenders on a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It marked the first time Baylor had two rushers surpass 100 yards in a game since Texas on Oct. 29, 2016. Terence Williams and Seth Russell both topped 100 yards in that game.
“It’s not just me and JaMycal, we have a handful of running backs that bring different things,” Lovett said. “Different packages, everything, all different styles. JaMycal and I were both feeling really good today. The O-line did their job, and whenever they do their job we can do our jobs.”
Brewer suffers back injury
Baylor coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Charlie Brewer hurt his back but didn’t know the extent of his injury after the game.
Brewer started the game and hit eight of 15 passes for 138 yards and no touchdowns. His last play came midway through the third quarter when his tipped pass was intercepted by Koy Richardson.
Additionally, offensive tackle Josh Malin went out with what appeared to be a right knee injury in the first quarter. Rhule also didn’t know the extent of Malin’s injury but said “it didn’t look good.”
Redshirt freshman Eleasah Anderson and true freshman Connor Galvin stepped in at left tackle. Rhule said there’s a chance two other injured left tackles – juniors Jake Fruhmorgen and Johncarlo Valentin -- could return in the next two weeks.
Photos by Jerry Larson, Ernesto Garcia and Jose Yau
Kicker booms career-long shot
When you line up for a 50-yard field goal, you’ve got to have trust in your kicker.
Connor Martin made sure that he lived up to Matt Rhule’s trust.
Martin boomed a career-long 50-yarder with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter of the Bears’ win. It was the longest kick by a Baylor kicker since Oct. 29, 2013, when Aaron “the Stork” Jones made a 51-yarder against Iowa State.
“I looked at him and said, ‘Can you make it?’ Because that was just a terrible decision on third down, we should have just thrown the shallow cross and gotten in field goal range,” Rhule said. “That was on me. He was like, ‘Yeah.’ And he kicked it, knocked it right through. I’m happy for him.”
Martin was 2-for-2 on field goal tries for the game, bringing his career accuracy to 84.6 percent – best of any Baylor kicker in school history.
No place like home
It had been a while since Baylor fans had been able to head back to the McLane Stadium parking lot with that happy, winning feeling.
Baylor’s victory over ACU marked the Bears’ first home win since a 49-7 homecoming romp over Kansas on Oct. 15, 2016. That snapped an eight-game losing slide in Waco.