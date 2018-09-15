Freshman Christian Morgan made Baylor’s special teams play of the day when he blocked Austin Parker’s punt in the third quarter of the Bears’ 40-27 loss to Duke on Saturday.
JaMycal Hasty scooped up the ball and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown to cut Duke’s lead to 23-13.
It was Baylor’s first blocked punt for a touchdown since Braelon Davis did it against North Texas in 2004.
“I think Christian is an extremely talented football player and he’s got all the physical gifts,” said Baylor coach Matt Rhule. “He’s working hard to be a guy who can play on defense and special teams.”
Mims out with hamstring injury
Baylor junior receiver Denzel Mims missed Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury, and was clearly missed by a receiving corps that had numerous dropped passes.
“He felt it (the hamstring) a little bit on Wednesday and practiced Friday and thought he could go,” Rhule said. “He got out there in warmups and said it just feels tight. So at the end of the day we’re always going to side on the health and welfare of the student-athlete.”
Mims came into the game as Bears’ second-leading receiver with 11 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.
“That was obviously a wrench in the plans in terms of Jared Atkinson stepped up and went out to play and Tyquan (Thornton) played at the end,” Rhule said.
Flag-free game for Blue Devils
Duke finished the game with no penalties, a first in the David Cutcliffe era in Durham.
“When you do that you’ve got a real strong chance of winning,” said Cutcliffe, in his 11th season as Duke coach. “We believe in four things: turnovers, sacks, explosives (big plays) and penalties. If you win those four battles, you’ve got a real shot at winning the football game.”
Baylor, meanwhile, was flagged six times for 62 yards.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule came away a little mind-boggled at Duke’s penalty-free performance.
“I’ve never seen that before,” he said. “So they were extremely disciplined.”
Despising Duke a new BU tradition
Hating Duke is kind of a rite of being an American, at least since the days when basketball players Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley were roaming Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.
But Baylor fans might have good reason to dislike Duke more than most, and they’re not even in the ACC.
After Saturday’s loss, Baylor dropped to 0-3 all-time against the Blue Devils in football. The Bears also suffered a memorable 78-71 loss to Duke in the 2010 basketball Elite Eight in Houston, a game that featured a controversial blocking call against BU’s Quincy Acy. That’s the only meeting between the programs on the basketball court.
At least Baylor fans have baseball to point to – the Bears are 2-0 all-time against the Blue Devils on the diamond.