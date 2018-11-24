ARLINGTON – Once Baylor guaranteed itself one more game with a 35-24 win over Texas Tech in Saturday’s regular-season finale at AT&T Stadium, the guessing over where that game might be played began.
The Big 12 has eight guaranteed bowl slots, and still has a shot to put Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff if the Sooners won the Big 12 championship game over Texas. In order, the rest of the conference’s bowl pecking order rolls out as follows: Sugar, Alamo, Camping World, Texas, Liberty, Cheez-It, and Armed Forces.
At 6-6, Baylor’s most likely landing spot would figure to be one of the league’s final four bowls, the Texas Bowl in Houston, the Liberty in Memphis, the Cheez-It (formerly Cactus) in Phoenix, Ariz., and the Armed Forces in Fort Worth.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer said the team doesn’t care where they’re headed, they’re just happy to be bowl-eligible. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said that he doesn’t have an inkling yet where the Bears will be invited, but expected that he’d get an indication sometime before the bowl selection show on Dec. 2.
When asked if he likes Cheez-Its, Rhoades laughed.
“Who’s the sponsor here? Cheez-Its and Diet Dr Pepper, there’s nothing better than that combination, all right?” he said. “Pretty good combination.”
Kingsbury’s hot seat sizzling
Texas Tech’s loss was its fifth straight to close the season, dropping the Red Raiders to 5-7 and further enflaming the hot seat under sixth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Kingsbury, 39, missed bowl eligibility for the third time in his six seasons, and media reports were already circulating by Saturday night that he’ll be fired sometime in the coming week.
Kingsbury was asked multiple times about his future following Saturday’s game, and though he tried to steer the discussion back to his team and the departing seniors, he said that he expected to meet with Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt about his future in the coming days.
“I’m sure it will be soon, but I don’t know,” said Kingsbury, whose Red Raider record stands at 35-40. “(Hocutt) has been phenomenal to me and supportive, and given me everything I needed to be successful at Texas Tech. … He’s the best AD in the country, and we’re all lucky to have him. So we’ll have our conversation and go from there.”
Record-low Jerryworld attendance
Is the timing right for a return to a home-and-home series between Texas Tech and Baylor?
The attendance trend seems to suggest it is.
Saturday’s crowd of 27,308 marked the smallest turnout of the nine games played at AT&T Stadium since 2009. It also was the third straight year that attendance had decreased, after crowds of 41K and 34K in 2016 and ’17, respectively. (The teams played one game at the Cotton Bowl in 2010 before a crowd of 48,000-plus.)
Naturally, the series’ largest crowd showed for the first meeting at AT&T, aka Jerryworld, with 71,964 in 2009. But the teams topped more than 50,000 in attendance in all but one (2012 – 44,168) of the first six meetings there.
In October, the programs announced that the series would return to on-campus sites for 2019 (Waco) and 2020 (Lubbock), then would be “open to different possibilities” thereafter, said BU athletic director Mack Rhoades.
Hasty lifts team from sideline
Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty has been battling injuries for several weeks and wasn’t expected to play Saturday.
But after going back home to East Texas on Friday to attend to a family matter, he insisted on being back with his teammates Saturday. He was there to celebrate the Bears clinching bowl eligibility with their sixth win.
“I told him to go home and miss the game,” Rhule said. “He went home, and his mom dropped him off at 9:00 this morning to be here even though he knew he wasn’t playing. So, special kids.”
Lovett sets new career high
Baylor sophomore running back John Lovett delivered a career-high 125 yards rushing on 28 carries, and scored on a 3-yard run to give the Bears a 28-17 lead with 9:57 left in the third quarter.
It marked the third 100-yard game for Lovett this season after he picked up 115 in the season opener against Abilene Christian and 104 yards on just six carries against Oklahoma State that was highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown run.
“The offensive line did everything it needed to do,” Lovett said. “I just ran behind them and it was open wide every time.”