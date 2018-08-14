Taylor Young was a fixture for the Baylor football team, an unwavering presence for a program that went through three head coaches in four seasons.
Though undersized and lightly recruited out of DeSoto High School, Young became an all-Big 12 player and an inspiration to his teammates.
Now he’s gone and the Bears are looking for new leaders to emerge at linebacker.
“I miss Taylor, we all miss Taylor,” said Baylor linebackers coach Mike Siravo. “His leadership as a guy who has played so many games and been around different changeovers, and was mentally tough enough to stay with us through the changeover, that’s what I miss. But I’ve always found there’s nobody that’s irreplaceable. The next guy steps up.”
The Bears have several candidates who could fill Young’s leadership void, including juniors Clay Johnston, Jordan Williams and Henry Black and sophomore Jalen Pitre.
Whether that leadership becomes evident early or later in the season remains to be seen. The Baylor linebacking corps has been hit by a number of nagging injuries during preseason drills.
Though most of the players should be ready for the Sept. 1 season opener against Abilene Christian, injuries have forced the Bears to use a lot of different lineups in preseason drills. Siravo expects numerous players to be in the linebacker rotation when the season begins.
“We have a bunch of guys who have had a lot of game experience,” Siravo said. “We can definitely rotate people in there and get them 30 to 50 snaps. We have plenty of depth. There’s no twos or threes, they’re ready to go in. They’re prepared.”
Keeping Johnston healthy will be a key after a broken hand and a foot injury limited him to eight games last season. Johnston was a force when he was healthy as he made 54 tackles with nine for loss.
While middle linebacker is his main position, the Baylor coaches have experimented with him at defensive end during preseason camp to take advantage of his pass rushing skills.
“What we’re trying to do is find our best four pass rushers on third down, and he’s a pretty good rusher,” said Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow. “Clay is a good football player. Our deal is hopefully he can stay healthy.”
Williams played all 12 games for the Bears last season with three starts, finishing with 38 tackles and forcing a fumble. The weakside linebacker saw how important it was to stop the run and defend the pass against the wide open Big 12 offenses.
“You have to be able to move,” Williams said. “You have to be able to change direction. You have to be able to run and then you have to be able to tackle in space because that’s how they try to play us now.”
The ability to defend the pass is a big reason why the Bears moved Black from safety to strongside linebacker. At 6-0 and 202 pounds, he fits the mold of mobile Big 12 linebackers.
“If you look at the NFL linebackers in the 4-3 they’re playing with, they’re around 6-0 and they’re not 250 pounds anymore,” Siravo said. “They’ve got to be fast against these offenses. I think his size is fine. He’s a strong kid, a tough kid too.”
Versatile Blake Lynch played receiver and cornerback last year, but this year he will likely line up at linebacker in some situations in addition to his safety duties. At 6-3 and 213 pounds, Lynch has good speed to match his size.
“He’s a bright kid, he studies,” Siravo said. “We ask the safety a lot of times in the defense to drop down inside, outside, all over the place a lot like he’s doing. There’s really not new teaching for him.”
The Baylor coaches are looking forward to seeing Pitre continue to develop at weakside linebacker after he started seven games last season and finished with 37 tackles.
Pitre is a favorite among Baylor fans because he was the only commitment in the 2017 class who stuck with Baylor after former coach Art Briles was fired in 2016.
“I love coaching Jalen,” Siravo said. “He’s one of the toughest minded kids in the room. He just takes the coaching no matter how it comes at him. When he says ‘Yes sir’ he really means it.”
Sophomore Chad Kelly and redshirt freshman Terrel Bernard will likely see some time at middle linebacker while Lenoy Jones has veteran experience. But they’ve been joined by Ross Matiscik.
The fourth-year junior’s primary job is as long snapper on punts but the Baylor coaches like his aggressive attitude so much that he’s seeing time at linebacker during preseason drills.
“It’s kind of weird because defensively I’m like a freshman, but this is my fourth year in the program,” Matiscik said. “So I kind of have both sides of it. The older guys have just helped me in that linebacker room, helping me get where I need to be. It’s kind of weird listening to the younger guys, but if they know what they’re talking about it, I’m all for it.”
Matiscik received his undergraduate degree in supply chain management on Saturday, but he didn’t attend the graduation ceremony at the Ferrell Center because it conflicted with football practice.
“My decision was I’ve been practicing linebacker for seven practices,” Matiscik said. “Honestly, I just thought I needed to be here and get the extra reps. I thought it was a bigger priority to be here with my teammates. My dad was actually kind of excited. He doesn’t really like graduations. He didn’t want to sit through that.”