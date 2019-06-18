Baylor landed a pair of talented two-way football players as Lawton (Okla.) High School’s Chateau Reed and Brownwood’s Adonis McCarty made verbal commitments on Tuesday.
Reed is a 6-3, 180-pound wide receiver and defensive back who made 39 catches for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior last season for the Wolverines. He returned his only interception for a 98-yard touchdown.
Reed also returned nine kicks for 268 yards and two punts for 48 yards.
Lawton coach Ryan Breeze said Baylor offered Reed a scholarship Tuesday morning after he attended a Bears’ football camp in Waco last weekend.
“He’s an unbelievable athlete,” Breeze said. “He’s tall and long and can run. He’s run 22.1 seconds in the 200 meters and has long jumped 23-1. He’s very naturally gifted.”
Breeze said Reed is from a military family that had been stationed in Alaska before moving to Fort Sill outside of Lawton last year.
“When we got him, he hadn’t been in the weight room,” Breeze said. “He got heavier and faster and ended up with over 1,000 all-purpose yards for us. I think he’s about to blow up. The sky’s the limit for him.”
Reed mostly played receiver for the Wolverines, but Breeze used him at cornerback in crucial situations.
“When it was an obvious passing situation, we put him in at cornerback,” Breeze said.
McCarty is a 5-11, 180-pound cornerback and wide receiver who made 50 catches for 757 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season. As a sophomore in 2017, McCarty made 40 catches for 792 yards and nine scores.
The additions of McCarty and Reed give the Bears eight commitments in their 2020 class. They were the second and third commitments this month after 6-0, 184-pound Lancaster cornerback Theron Stroops committed on June 8.