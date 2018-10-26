Baylor coach Matt Rhule can examine the game film of No. 14 West Virginia’s 58-14 thrashing of the Bears all he wants, but the conclusion will always be the same.
The Bears simply have to play better, smarter, and with more inspiration to have a chance to beat any Big 12 team left on their schedule. Anything less than a great effort and complete focus can produce disastrous results like Thursday night’s blowout in Morgantown clearly showed.
“We’re certainly a better football team than that,” Rhule said. “We have to regroup, come back and fix it, and can’t accept it. I’m sure it was frustrating for everybody involved, but at the same time it is what it is. We did it, so we can’t be frustrated ourselves. We just have to move forward and put it behind us and learn from it.”
The good news for the Bears is that the schedule gets considerably easier in November after they lost their last three road games to Top 25 teams. Before facing No. 14 West Virginia, the Bears dropped a 66-33 decision to No. 8 Oklahoma in Norman on Sept. 29 before performing well in a 23-17 loss to No. 6 Texas in Austin on Oct. 13.
Now 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12, the Bears still need two more wins in their last four games to become bowl eligible. They’ll open their final month of the regular season by hosting Oklahoma State on Saturday at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.
The Bears will play Iowa State in Ames on Nov. 10 before hosting TCU on Nov. 17 in Waco. Baylor concludes the regular season against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Nov. 24.
“I would certainly say playing three Top 25 teams on the road is hard,” Rhule said. “But I think any Big 12 game is going to be hard. What you can’t do is you can’t beat yourself, I don’t care who we play. You play the local high school here, you turn the ball over four or five times, you’re going to give yourself a hard chance to win. We’ve got to continue to get all that corrected.”
After performing at a high level all season, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer struggled through the worst game in his two college seasons against the Mountaineers. Brewer hit 1-of-8 passes for 22 yards with a career-high three interceptions before Rhule pulled him with 6:11 left in the second quarter.
Rhule said Brewer “looked out of it” and took him out for cautionary reasons. Backup quarterback Jalan McClendon stepped in and enjoyed a proficient performance as he hit 16 of 21 passes for 183 yards, but it was all anticlimactic after the Mountaineers had already built a 34-0 lead when he entered the game.
While Rhule expected the Mountaineers to play emotional football coming off a 30-14 loss to Iowa State, he certainly didn’t expect his team to play with such little focus.
“We’ll sit there and examine 1,000 different reasons why,” Rhule said. “But at the end of the day, we’re just going to have to jump up and catch the ball and we’re going to have to throw it to the right guy and we’re going to have to block the right guy and get off blocks. And that’s our job as coaches is to get those things to happen. I thought we got better as the game went on.”
Baylor’s offensive line continues to be a work in progress as West Virginia collected five sacks and limited the Bears to 82 yards rushing.
The Bears’ left offensive tackle spot has been a revolving door, as freshman Connor Galvin became the fourth player to start. Josh Malin, Eleasah Anderson and Jake Fruhmorgen have also started games at left tackle.
“You’re probably not excited to start a true freshman at left tackle, but he just keeps competing and getting better and better every week,” Rhule said. “And with some of our health concerns – Malin’s knee not at 100 percent – we just said, you know what, let’s put Connor out there and see what he can do. I’ll watch the tape, but I never at any point in the game said, ‘Oh no, what’s he doing?’ So I’m sure he’s developing.”
Though Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch delivered some tremendous plays, the Mountaineers burned the Bears with big plays throughout the game. The Bears put together a few good stands to hold West Virginia to field goal attempts early in the game, but they seemed helpless to stop the Mountaineers as the game progressed.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier showed why he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate as he hit 17 of 27 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the final quarter after the Mountaineers built a 51-14 lead.
Grier was coming off his least effective performance of the season as he threw for just 100 yards and was sacked seven times in the loss to Iowa State on Oct. 13 in Ames. But he looked in prime form against Baylor.
“I just thought Iowa State made plays and got them on the ground,” Rhule said. “That’s what Iowa State does, they’re good against a lot of people. We knew West Virginia was going to be ready to go and excited to go. I thought our defense hung in there early as the offense had some uncharacteristic turnovers, but eventually it just proved to be too much.”
Rhule also credited West Virginia’s receivers for coming up with phenomenal plays. David Sills made touchdown catches of 25 and 65 yards in the second quarter, while Gary Jennings grabbed a 53-yard scoring pass from Grier in the first quarter and a 36-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Jack Allison to open the fourth quarter.
“We probably were on the field a little bit too much, probably a little bit of loss of hope, and then they’ve got dynamic guys,” Rhule said. “Kalon (Barnes) was right in position on the deep ball they threw to Sills, he jumped up and caught it. That’s a grown-man receiver making a great play. The thing about getting tired, if you give them too many opportunities, too many exposures, eventually they’re going to make a play.”
Trailing 41-0 at halftime, Rhule was proud of how his team improved in the second half by scoring 14 points. But he knows the Bears will have to play with a lot more energy and focus from the opening kickoff in the last four games.
“I think we have a lot of guys, especially older guys, that didn’t want to come out of the game,” Rhule said. “They wanted to play, they wanted to finish, they wanted to compete. I certainly don’t ever question the heart of our team, I don’t ever question the character of our team. We just didn’t play well enough tonight early on and then it got away from us and it was hard to catch up. But I know we’ll be back next week and we’ll be ready to play.”