After Baylor blasted through its first spring football practice in pads last weekend, the day had just begun for five of Matt Rhule’s players.
Defensive backs Kalon Barnes, JT Woods, Mark Milton and Raleigh Texada and wide receiver Chris Platt all took a sharp right down Martin Luther King Drive to Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium to run in Saturday’s Baylor Invitational.
While performing two sports in one day might sound like torture to some athletes, they all looked at it as an incredible opportunity.
“It was fun definitely,” Texada said. “That’s just the way I look at it as an opportunity. I’m just super grateful that Coach Rhule is letting me do it. It’s just a huge blessing.”
Since all five players are on football scholarship, running track is a major bonus for coach Todd Harbour.
At the Baylor Invitational, Barnes won the 100 meters with a blazing time of 10.29 seconds, which wasn’t a shock since he set a Texas high school record at Silsbee at 10.22 seconds in 2017.
Milton came in fourth in the 100 with a time of 10.50 seconds while Texada finished third in the 200 meters at 21.38 seconds and seventh in the 100 at 10.68. Woods won the 110-meter hurdles with a time 14.19 seconds and Platt helped one of Baylor’s 4x400-meter relay teams finish second.
The five guys have formed a unique bond that’s fueled by their competitiveness.
“Going over there, we’ve really connected with the track team and everything,” Milton said. “But you can ask the track team that whenever we’re around each other we’re competing with each other. It’s really like we’re coming together and we’re making each other better because we’re trying to push each other, even though the track team’s pushing us too. It’s just extra on extra, so it’s been pretty fun.”
Sometimes that bond transforms into trash talk: Who’s the fastest?
“At track practice, we’re constantly saying, ‘I’m faster than you.’” Texada said. “We know Kalon’s the fastest, but we all really compete and go at it every day at football and track and get the best out of each other.”
Football and track have traditionally been the most natural dual-sport combination. But with college football increasingly becoming a year-round sport with spring drills and offseason training, football coaches have become more restrictive about allowing players to compete in other sports.
Not Rhule and his staff. Allowing players to perform dual sports is a selling point in recruiting.
“A lot of people in recruiting tell them, ‘Yeah, you can do this sport,’” said Baylor defensive backs coach Evan Cooper. “But the proof is in the pudding. If you want to run track at the highest level and play football at the highest level, and go to class at the highest level, you can find that all at Baylor. I’m a huge fan of Baylor athletics. So anything that can help Baylor is a benefit for us.”
Dual sport athletes must have laser focus to juggle both sports. There isn’t much down time.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s definitely difficult,” Texada said. “It’s being good with time management and with Coach Rhule and knowing the importance of it. Just being smart and being on time to things is big. It’s definitely tough with your body, so we have to recover, getting into the ice and really just take it a day at a time.”
While Platt will be a sixth-year receiver for the Bears in the fall after receiving a medical hardship waiver, the other Baylor dual-sport athletes are all young guys trying to prove themselves in the secondary.
Barnes came to Baylor as a wide receiver last year before switching to cornerback. After seeing spot duty as a freshman, he’s got remarkable potential because of his speed.
“Football and track are pretty hard,” Barnes said. “I just try to put in extra time for football to get to learn the defense because I’m going to be a big part of it this year. My main focus for football is coming out of my breaks.”
Texada experienced sharp development as a sophomore cornerback as he led the Bears with two interceptions while making four pass breakups and recording 32 tackles. But he wants to take another big jump this season.
“I’m really working on everything, the backpedaling, getting my coverage skills better,” Texada said. “Definitely just getting more physical off the blocks and coming downhill and tackling. Really just the physical part of my game and just continuing to get better covering.”
Woods is coming off a solid freshman year at safety as he collected 18 tackles and two pass breakups. Milton will play his first season at cornerback after redshirting last year, but he’s learned a lot by battling against Baylor’s highly skilled receivers in practice.
“We have some of the best receivers in the Big 12 and I’m going against them last year every single day,” Milton said. “So me going against them, all the mistakes I’ve made I’ve fixed that. So once we start playing games, it’s like I’m playing him, he’s nothing compared to my receivers. The job is going to be easier. I can do it in my sleep.”