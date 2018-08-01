Baylor took advantage of its East Coast connections as it landed a verbal commitment from wide receiver Yusuf Terry from Imhotep Institute Charter School in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
The 6-4, 170-pound Terry is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over West Virginia and Rutgers. He had scholarship offers from at least 15 schools, including Michigan State, Missouri, Kansas and Syracuse.
Terry caught 52 passes for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior last fall as he helped Imhotep Institute reach the Pennsylvania Class 4A state championship game. He’s the 14th commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class.