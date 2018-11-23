The Baylor football team’s chief objective hasn’t changed one bit in the last three weeks: Send the seniors out with a bowl game.
The only difference is the Bears are a little more desperate this time.
After failing to become bowl eligible following losses to Iowa State and TCU, the Bears will get their last chance against Texas Tech in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regular season finale at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Earning bowl eligibility would be a major step forward for Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s program following last year’s 1-11 season.
“It’s a big deal,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner. “We see these guys (seniors) come in and bust their tail, day-in and day-out, showing us the way, how to play, how to practice, how to prepare for games. We didn’t do what we wanted to do last week, but we have another opportunity. We just want to focus on this game and sending the seniors out the way they should go out.”
Needing one win for bowl eligibility, the Bears (5-6, 3-5) are in the exact situation as Texas Tech (5-6, 3-5). But the Red Raiders might be even more desperate than the Bears since they’ve lost their last four games, likely putting sixth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat.
The Bears moved to the brink of bowl eligibility with their 35-31 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 3 at McLane Stadium. But since then, Baylor’s offense has struggled against two of the Big 12’s best defenses in a 28-14 road loss to No. 25 Iowa State and a 16-9 loss to TCU last week at McLane Stadium.
Texas Tech’s defense isn’t nearly as good as the last two the Bears have faced, ranking last in the Big 12 by allowing 446.3 yards per game and tied for seventh with Oklahoma by allowing 30.7 points per game.
Providing better protection for quarterback Charlie Brewer will be the biggest key for offensive improvement by the Bears. Last week, the Horned Frogs sacked him five times. Baylor ranks last in the Big 12 by allowing 34 sacks in 11 games, a number that should alert a Texas Tech defense that’s tied for fourth in the league with 25 sacks.
“They have a lot of different blitz packages,” Ebner said. “So we’ve got to focus on getting the right points and the right calls, so that we can keep Charlie up so he can make plays. I feel like as long as we pick up their blitz and we’re able to run the ball, we should be pretty good against them.”
Under constant pressure against the Horned Frogs, Brewer hit 14 of 29 passes for 163 yards with an interception and also fumbled as the Bears were on the verge of scoring a second-quarter touchdown. Baylor converted just two of 13 third-down opportunities.
“We have to be significantly better on third down than we were last week and that really comes down to protecting Charlie,” Rhule said. “He got hit, banged, and battered last week. It was not a very good performance last week offensively. It has to improve to have a chance this Saturday.”
While the Bears at least know who their starting quarterback will be, it’s been a week of uncertainty for the Red Raiders following numerous quarterback injuries.
Freshman starter Alan Bowman has been out with a collapsed lung, but has practiced this week. Jett Duffey is battling lower leg injuries, while Kingsbury said earlier this week that McLane Carter is looking healthier after suffering a high ankle sprain.
With Duffey taking most of the snaps last week, the Red Raiders picked up just 181 offensive yards and scored in single digits for the first time this season in a 21-6 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan.
Regardless of which quarterback starts for the Red Raiders, Baylor’s defense needs to deliver some pressure and force turnovers. The Bears are tied for seventh in the Big 12 with 22 sacks and are last in the league by forcing just seven turnovers.
“It’ll be a challenge for us in every regard,” Rhule said. “Last year they really hurt us on the perimeter. Big, physical offensive line, they’ll run some power football and get the ball downhill. As great a quarterback coach and passing game guru as Coach Kingsbury is, they always run the football and are physical. They’ll threaten you in a multitude of ways.”
This will be the last time at AT&T Stadium for the Baylor-Tech series for the foreseeable future since the game will be played on campus sites beginning next year in Waco. After losing the last two games against the Red Raiders, the Bears want to go out on a high note and nail down that last win to become bowl eligible.
“I don’t want to go home all Christmas break,” Ebner said. “It means a lot to me for the seniors because of what they dedicated to us this season, like time, energy, effort. So to get a bowl win for them would be a big deal for me and it would help us jump-start our season next year and just keep it rolling and turn the program back around.”