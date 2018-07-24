Baylor defensive lineman Ira Lewis turned in a solid 2017 season, and the Football Writers Association of America believes he’ll be a player to watch this fall as well.
Lewis has been named to the watch lists for both the Outland Trophy and the Nagurski Trophy, the FWAA announced Tuesday. The Outland honor goes to the nation’s top defensive player, while the Nagurski is reserved for the top interior lineman.
Last year, Lewis started all 12 of Baylor’s games, making 34 tackles with 11.5 tackles for losses, 5.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. He ranked fifth in the Big 12 in sacks.
He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Tribune-Herald.