With a year in Phil Snow’s system, the Baylor defensive players feel much more confident that they can play with the kind of swagger they’ll need to contend with the dynamic Big 12 offenses.
The Bears hope their knowledge and experience will translate into more aggressive, instinctive play across the board.
“We’ve got a year in under our belts and everybody’s just flying around, not really thinking as much now,” said Baylor safety Verkedric Vaughns. “We’re just focusing on the little details, getting better each day. It’s all a learning process. We’re able to move faster because we know it and we’re doing our job at a high level.”
Snow sees a deeper, stronger defense that’s taken big steps from the depth-starved unit that struggled to learn the veteran defensive coordinator’s massive playbook last year.
“In everything we’re bigger and stronger and faster, and the knowledge of what we’re doing is a lot better,” Snow said. “You can see the players playing much faster, so I’m anxious to see in that first game how much we have improved.”
Two major points of emphasis for Snow have been creating more turnovers and amassing more sacks after coming up short in both areas in last year’s 1-11 season.
Baylor forced just 11 turnovers last season, ranking ahead of only Kansas in the Big 12. The Bears’ three pass interceptions were the fewest in the league. Baylor didn’t have much more success sacking the quarterback, ranking eighth in the league with 23.
Baylor has set a goal to lead the Big 12 in turnovers and collect 40 sacks in its 12-game schedule which begins against Abilene Christian on Sept. 1 at McLane Stadium.
“If you can create turnovers and not give up big plays, you’re going to win a lot of football games,” Snow said. “That’s what we’re trying to do. Last year, we only had 11 turnovers. You’re not going to win the league with 11 turnovers. We have got to start getting the football, whether we catch it or strip it, and we’re starting to do a better job of that. We’ll see if that carries over into the ballgames.”
While Snow is counting on a veteran defensive line to amass most of the sacks, he’s experimenting with different personnel to get the most production. Middle linebacker Clay Johnston has seen some time at defensive end because of his pass rushing skills.
“We put him at D-end the other day and he rushed pretty good,” Snow said. “What we’re trying to do is find our best four pass rushers on third down, and he’s a pretty good rusher. Clay is a good football player. Our deal is hopefully he can stay healthy.”
Safety Blake Lynch is sometimes playing close to the line of scrimmage. Long snapper Ross Matiscik is getting time at linebacker because of his ball hawking skills.
“He should have been playing linebacker all along,” Snow said. “He’s got instincts, he goes fast, and he has a knack for creating turnovers which he did as a center last year. We’re excited about him playing some linebacker.”
Snow is confident that he has strong pass rushers at defensive tackle like Ira Lewis, who led the Bears with 5½ sacks and 11½ tackles for loss last season. Tackle James Lynch showed promising pass rushing skills last season while ends Xavier Jones, B.J. Thompson, Greg Roberts and Deonte Williams will be counted on to provide pressure outside.
While Snow and his defensive staff can devise different pass rushing schemes, it’s often up to the players to show the willingness to become great pass rushers that makes the difference. Putting pressure on the quarterback is the biggest key to forcing more turnovers.
“The more aggressive you are as a defense the more turnovers you’re apt to create,” Snow said. “The person that turns the ball over the most is probably the quarterback position with interceptions, and he probably doesn’t protect the ball very well either on sacks, if you can knock the ball out. If we’re around the quarterback a lot, and our goal this year in sacks is we want to get 40, if we can do that then we’ll create more turnovers.”
Snow also believes he has adequate depth in the secondary to contend with the high octane Big 12 offenses. Snow said cornerbacks Jameson Houston and Harrison Hand are out of practice right now but the injuries aren’t long term. Junior cornerback Grayland Arnold and Temple graduate transfer cornerback Derrek Thomas have also been dealing with minor injuries.
“The problem is they’re not getting reps in camp and so that always hurts you,” Snow said. “So I’m anxious to get them back on the field so we can get those repetitions. You see a lot of it in the NFL right now too, a lot of guys nicked. It’s the early camp stuff. Unfortunately our strength coaches cannot duplicate what we do in football. All the explosion those corners do, the stop and start and stuff, they’re (injuries) just minor stuff and we’ll get them back and get them going.”
The Bears have been working out in full pads the last two practices. Snow’s goal is to develop enough depth where he can send in fresh players throughout the season.
“We try to play our players between 40 and 50 snaps (per game) on defense and not any more than that,” Snow said. “So if we can get that done, it also keeps everybody involved. It’s just a better formula if we can play more people. You can see in our league as the season goes on, the defenses don’t do quite as well. I think it’s because if you don’t play enough guys, they wear down because they play so many snaps.”
BEAR FACTS – Waller High School defensive lineman Gabe Hall verbally committed to Baylor on Thursday. The 6-5, 285-pound Hall, a three-star recruit, was the 15th commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class. He chose Baylor over TCU and several other schools.