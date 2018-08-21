With Baylor’s defensive line delivering only a hint of a rush, Big 12 quarterbacks were free to pick apart the secondary last season.
The Bears believe it’s important to collect at least 40 sacks during their 12-game schedule beginning Sept. 1 against Abilene Christian. Pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers are major keys to improving on last year’s 1-11 season.
“Some people say that may be difficult, but with the talent we have on defense and with what Coach (Phil) Snow does schematically, we really believe that we could get 40 sacks this year as a unit,” said Baylor junior defensive end James Lockhart. “That’s just a goal we’ve been preaching and really working on and just taking every drill to scrimmage and team situations and just applying it there.”
The Bears finished eighth in the Big 12 with 23 sacks last season. That number looks even worse considering that defensive linemen only had 12½ while the other sacks came from blitzing linebackers and defensive backs.
With more depth and pass rushing options, first-year Baylor defensive line coach Frank Okam believes his unit will generate more sacks and force opposing quarterbacks into more turnovers. Baylor ranked ninth in the Big 12 last season by forcing 11 turnovers, including just three interceptions.
“It’s a team goal, it’s important,” Okam said. “Each game we’re trying to at least affect the quarterback four times in a quarter. We’re trying to get three sacks minimum every game. It’s something we’re doing in individual drills every day, make sure we’re working on different techniques to rush the quarterback.”
Baylor’s top returning pass rusher is senior defensive tackle Ira Lewis, who led the Bears with 5½ sacks last season. Okam has seen Lewis set the bar in practice and show the younger players an example of the work ethic it takes to be a force up front.
“He’s a guy with a lot of veteran leadership that has played in a lot of games who gets to the quarterback,” Okam said. “That’s a guy you can see has a natural pass rush ability. So when I have my younger guys, especially my young defensive tackles, I try to have them emulate the type of work ethic he has and emulate some of the style he plays with, so we can have more guys rush the quarterback and create pressure each and every down.”
But the Baylor defensive lineman who has enjoyed the best camp is sophomore James Lynch, who showed some of his vast potential last year when he finished with three sacks. Lynch’s versatility will allow him to play anywhere up front in Baylor’s 4-3 defense.
“He’s a really good player, a guy who can play all four positions,” Okam said. “Right now, I think he’s probably playing the best out of all D-linemen in camp as far as his performance and his effort. He’s really taken the next mental step in my opinion of trying to become a dominant player.”
Junior Bravvion Roy should also be a force at defensive tackle while redshirt freshman Chidi Ogbonnaya and former tight end Rob Saulin are making their case for playing time in the middle of the defensive line. However, redshirt freshman Cole Maxwell tore his ACL and is expected to be out for the season.
“Those two young guys (Ogbonnaya and Saulin) have great power, great strength, and can really compress the pocket when they’re motivated,” Okam said. “It’s my job to make sure it’s not just one of those one or two-time occurrences, and it’s something we can get consistently from them.”
Among the defensive ends, sophomore Deonte Williams has shown glimpses of the pass rusher he can become. Though relatively small at 6-1 and 223 pounds, Williams brings outstanding explosiveness.
“He’s really done a great job as far as turning the corner and becoming a more productive pass rusher,” Okam said. “He’s getting comfortable in that position because he played some linebacker last season.”
Lockhart is eager to play after redshirting last year following his transfer from Texas A&M. Senior defensive ends Greg Roberts and Xavier Jones should also make an impact.
“I think Xavier has taken the next step as far as pass rush goes,” Okam said. “Greg is a guy we’re actually trying to play at all four positions. He’s a guy who has to know the whole defense. Those guys what I really love about them is whatever I say to do, they just try to do it to their best of their ability, full effort, all out. They’re the guys leading by example right now.”
Okam is trying to develop enough depth to rotate his defensive linemen to keep them fresh. Depth is more important than ever since offenses routinely run 80 to 90 plays per game with no-huddle attacks.
The Baylor defensive linemen have enjoyed a healthy competition as they battle each other for starting roles.
“Everybody wants to start,” Roy said. “When the game is on the line, you want to be the first out there. I mean, we’re all competing for a spot. There’s no spot guaranteed. We’re all competing against one another. But we’re all good friends and brothers, so it’s all love at the end of the day.”
Now in their second year in Snow’s defense, the returning players believe they can play more aggressively instead of having to think too much about what they’re supposed to be doing.
“It’s a sense of urgency, you can feel it,” Lockhart said. “Not only in the defensive line room, but just the whole team. Like guys, they know what they’re doing. We look faster, schematically and everything.”
The defensive linemen have relished learning the game from Okam, a former University of Texas defensive lineman who played in the NFL before coaching at Rice the last four years.
“You can tell he knows the defense in and out,” Lockhart said. “He’s just been on all of us hard, especially us older guys. He feels like we haven’t reached our full potential yet, and that’s kind of scary, because we have guys like Ira Lewis, who’s an NFL prospect. So it’s just scary to just watch us all come together as a unit because we’ve grown so much in the past three to four weeks since we started camp.”