Baylor added the 20th player to its 2019 class as defensive lineman Isaiah Howard from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., signed with the Bears.
The 6-5, 285-pound Howard is the 12th defensive player and seventh defensive lineman to sign with Baylor in this class.
“First off, Isaiah is an explosive athlete, just a big, powerful young man,” Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s a guy that is game-ready strength wise and is already 285 pounds. We think he has an extremely high ceiling and are excited to see what he can do once he joins our program.”
Sugar Land Dulles offensive lineman Isaiah Hookfin chose Texas over Baylor on Friday.