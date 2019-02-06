Baylor continued to look for big men up front Wednesday as it rounded out its 2019 recruiting class by signing five players, including defensive end Garmon Randolph and offensive linemen Elijah Ellis and Paul Matavao-Poialii.
Baylor also signed wide receiver Yusuf Terry and kicker Noah Rauschenberg to bring its 2019 class to 25 players after 20 signed during the NCAA’s early period in December.
Additionally, Western Michigan kicker Josh Grant announced that he is transferring to Baylor.
After interviewing for the New York Jets head coaching position in early January, Rhule said recruits have asked him how long he’ll stay at Baylor as he approaches his third season at the university.
Rhule told them that he hopes to be at Baylor for a long time.
“If I didn’t go back to New York in my hometown to do it, then I don’t know if I’ll do it,” Rhule said. “That was an honor that an NFL team would talk to me, but it was really an honor for our staff and our players. I just think it speaks volumes about what the guys here have done.
“So people ask questions about it, but you know what, in today’s college football coaches don’t hang around one way or another for real long. Either you’re on your way to getting fired or guys take another job. I just think I found a job here at Baylor that really fits me and I think it’s a university that fits me, and it’s a place I certainly hope I have a chance to be at a long time.”
As questions about his future have risen, Rhule has told recruits that Baylor is good place to play because of his staff’s NFL experience as coaches and players.
“I’ve said to guys I think if you want to go to the NFL and there’s a place where there’s lots of assistant coaches who have either played or coached in the NFL, going to a place where NFL teams are going in to talk to the head coach, then this is probably a pretty good place to help you go where you want to get to,” Rhule said.
Baylor’s 2019 signing class was already heavy on defensive linemen as six signed in December, but Rhule felt the 6-7, 234-pound Randolph would be a great addition.
Randolph chose Baylor over LSU, Mississippi and UCLA after playing both defensive end and tight end at Jefferson (Ga.) High School. He collected 34 tackles with a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery while making 14 catches for 205 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
“He’s a tight end by trade, most people recruited him as a tight end, and he might end up doing that for us someday,” Rhule said. “The more versatile you are, the better. But we just have a vision of a guy who is 6-7 and can run who with the right development can be a special physical athlete. He really can bring a pass rush to the team.”
The 6-6, 279-pound Ellis was the third offensive lineman to sign with the Bears in this class after signing Blake Bedier from Snow (Utah) College and Davis DiVall from Bridgton (Maine) Academy in December.
Ellis didn’t allow a sack in his senior year at Paris while recording 38 pancake blocks.
“Elijah is a young man who came to our camp and I thought was as talented as anyone I’ve ever seen at that age,” Rhule said. “He’s 6-6 and 37-inch arms, which are freakishly long arms. He had a lot of academic work to do, that’s why we didn’t sign him in December. He’s been committed to us for a long time, and to his credit he’s worked hard and did a great job on his standardized test and he’ll be here.”
The 6-3, 330-pound Matavao-Poialii from Jefferson High School in Daly City, Calif., became the fourth offensive lineman to sign with the Bears in this class on Wednesday night. The three-star recruit chose Baylor over schools like Oregon State, Kansas and Fresno State.
Terry is a speedy 6-3, 175-pound receiver from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pa., who made second-team all-state after making 32 catches for 504 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. He had an even bigger year as a junior as he made 52 catches for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns.
ESPN rated Terry the No. 6 overall player in Pennsylvania and the No. 69 wide receiver in the country in the 2019 class. Terry chose Baylor over West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan State and several other schools.
“Yusuf is someone who has been committed to us for a long time, we have a lot of confidence in him,” Rhule said. “Him cementing the deal was really big for us. I think the biggest thing you can say about him is he’s tough, physically tough, mentally tough. I like the edge that he’ll bring.”
Rauschenberg is a kicker from Tulsa Union High School who made the Oklahoma all-state team as a senior after hitting 10 of 16 field goals with a long kick of 54 yards. He also connected on 52 of 54 PATs.
As a junior, the 6-1, 203-pound Rauschenberg nailed 14 of 22 field goals and 64 of 66 PATs, and had a long kick of 51 yards. ESPN rated him the No. 22 kicker nationally in the 2019 class.
Rhule wanted some depth at kicker after Connor Martin tore his ACL in Baylor’s 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl. Martin will be a senior this fall.
“We have a lot of confidence in John Jay, but we thought this would be a great time to recruit a kicker as well, just to have competition,” Rhule said.
Grant graduated from Flower Mound High School before playing at Western Michigan the last two years. As a freshman in 2017, Grant hit 15 of 23 field goals with five 40 yards or longer, and also converted 45 of 46 PATs.
But with Gavin Peddie doing the lion’s share of the kicking, Grant hit just one of three field goals as a sophomore in 2018. Grant will have to redshirt under NCAA transfer rules before becoming eligible at Baylor in 2020.
Bear Facts
With defensive backs coach Fran Brown leaving for Temple, Rhule has shuffled his coaching staff. Marcus Satterfield will serve as tight ends coach after working as Baylor’s director of recruiting, linebackers coach Mike Siravo will also serve as special teams coordinator, and Joey McGuire will move from tight ends coach to defense where he will coach linebackers or the defensive line. McGuire has also been named associate head coach. Evan Cooper will work with cornerbacks and defensive coordinator Phil Snow will work with safeties.