Defensive end Alven Johnson hasn’t played a down of varsity high school football, but his athleticism jumps off the chart.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Johnson verbally committed to Baylor on Wednesday to become the Bears’ fourth commitment in the 2020 class.
Johnson played junior varsity football as a junior last season for Baton Rouge Thrive Academy because it was the first year the school fielded a football team. The school will play varsity football this fall.
Thrive Academy coach Brian Glover said Baylor was the first college to offer Johnson a scholarship. The three-star recruit drew the attention of college coaches at a recent football camp in New Orleans.
“Last year was the first time Alven played football,” Glover said. “He had been playing basketball and running track. When I got here, I saw him in a track meet last spring and saw what he was capable of doing. First he won the shot put and then won the 200 meters. I thought that was amazing. I decided I needed him on the football team.”
Johnson played both defensive end and tight end last season, but his future appears to be on the defensive side of the ball. On his Twitter account, Johnson said Baylor has made him “feel like family since the beginning.”
“He fits exactly what college teams are looking for with his size and speed,” Glover said. “Our defensive line coach is teaching him the technical side. He can rush off the edge and also play the run. He’s a quick learner and is going to be a special player.”
Johnson joins Klein High School linebacker Will Garner, Colleyville Heritage offensive tackle Gavin Byers and Lamar Consolidated running back Taye McWilliams as Baylor’s 2020 commitments.