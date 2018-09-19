One of the axioms that Baylor’s Matt Rhule adheres to is the idea that “you are what you put on film.”
That includes practice film.
Through the first three games of the season, dropped passes have been a persistent problem for Baylor’s receiving corps. The NCAA doesn’t keep statistics for dropped passes, but according to Baylor’s play-by-play charts the Bears have suffered 12 dropped passes in their three nonconference games.
Rhule doesn’t pull any punches, either. It hasn’t just been a problem for the Bears on game days. It’s showed up in practice, too.
“We dropped a lot of balls in practice last week,” Rhule said. “I’m going to be completely honest with you. There were a couple times where I stopped practice and brought everyone up and said, ‘Hey guys, this is sloppy.’ Before every accident there’s a warning.
“We’re honest with our players. We don’t live in Pollyanna land. We told them all week, ‘Hey, these plays are going to be there, and we’re going to have to make these plays. We’re going to have to catch these balls.’ And I really believe what happens in practice happens in the game.”
The crash manifested itself in a big way against Duke. The Bears suffered five costly drops in the first half as the Blue Devils bounced out to a 23-0 lead by the break.
Jalen Hurd, a converted running back, made a promise after he let a ball slip through his grasp in the fourth quarter of the UTSA game: “I won’t let it happen again,” Hurd said.
However, good intentions don’t always get the job done when a bullet pass is zipping your way and a free safety is lining you up for breakfast. Hurd had two drops within the span of three plays against Duke, and leads the team with four drops on the year.
“Jalen Hurd stays after practice and probably catches 300 balls on the JUGGS (machine),” Rhule said. “He’s a maniac. I think for a lot of Saturday, and I think in general, we just have to keep going. We just have to keep pushing. So, we do the drills, we catch, we have JUGGS. At some point all the players just have to make a decision like, “Am I going to become THE guy?’ And we have players that I know can do that.”
Complicating matters for the Bears against Duke was the absence of junior Denzel Mims, the team’s most decorated target after making 61 grabs for 1,087 yards last season. Mims missed the game with a hamstring injury, prompting Chris Platt to shift out of his normal position. “That can mess things up from a timing standpoint, when guys are having to move around like that,” Rhule said.
But on some level, it shouldn’t matter who’s playing at what spot when the ball hits a guy right in the mitts. Then it just comes down to making a play.
“We’re beating ourselves out there,” said freshman Tyquan Thornton. “We left a lot of plays out there, (we’ve got to) eliminate the drops. … But I feel like the whole group can make plays, because we have a nice group of guys. We can all make plays.”
They’ve certainly shown flashes. Against Duke, Thornton displayed his insanely-athletic potential with two terrific snags. On a long toss from Charlie Brewer, he leapt up over the back of Duke defender Myles Hudzick, then wrestled the ball away from cornerback for the catch as the players descended to the turf. Later, Thornton again beat Hudzick on a soaring 25-yard touchdown reception from Jalan McClendon.
Those plays didn’t necessarily surprise Rhule, because he’s seen Thornton make them against Baylor’s own defenders. And though last week’s practices were littered with juggles and bobbled balls hitting the turf, the receivers have cleaned up their act this week, according to those guys having to guard them.
“We addressed it, and today I didn’t see any dropped balls, so I think it got fixed,” safety Verkedric Vaughns said.
With Mims, Platt, Thornton, Hurd, Pooh Stricklin and others, Baylor doesn’t lack for talent at the receiver position. Several have all-Big 12 potential, the coaches believe.
But it all boils down to being the best receiver every day on the practice field, Rhule said. That’s where the root of the problem has to be dug up and dealt with, and that’s why the Baylor coach sometimes turns into the Anti-Iverson at press conferences.
The guy absolutely loves talking about practice.
“How do you catch balls? You catch a thousand balls (in practice) for the one you get in the game,” Rhule said. “So, why do we have games like this? Sometimes, it’s to reinforce that message. As I said, our players are going to have a decision to make. Are they going to come back and get back to work, or are they going to start to look around? The guys I saw yesterday, the guys I know, they’re going to come back and get to work.”
Bear Facts: Baylor fullback Kyle Boyd suffered a head injury against Duke and is undergoing concussion protocol, and will miss the Kansas game. … Denzel Mims has returned from a hamstring injury, and should play on Saturday. … When asked about the impending transfer of receiver Tony Nicholson, Baylor coach Matt Rhule said, “We had a nice conversation. He’s a nice kid, going to graduate. It just wasn’t right for him right now.” … Rhule also said on Wednesday that he plans to continue with his two-quarterback platoon, though he’ll “play it by ear” in the second half. … Last week, Rhule presented Mission Waco a check for $1,045 for the organization’s “Shoes for the Homeless” initiative. The check was presented at Mission Waco’s annual Champions for Christian Service Breakfast, where Rhule’s mother Gloria was recognized as one of the group’s three “servant leaders.” This Sunday, Mission Waco will host its annual Walk for the Homeless, where it will present the shoes.