Former Baylor University head football Coach Art Briles is close to accepting a job with a team in Italy, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported.
A source close to Briles confirmed his interest in the position to the Tribune-Herald.
A representative of the Guelfi Firenze American football team in Florence, Italy contacted Star-Telegram columnist Mac Engel last week, searching for Briles’ contact information. As of Sunday, a deal was being negotiated, the newspaper reported.
Baylor regents fired Briles in May 2016 at the height of the sexual assault scandal plaguing the university. At times, he has apologized and accepted responsibility for his role, but he has also pushed back against regents’ characterizations of what unfolded during his eight-year tenure.
A libel lawsuit he filed against three Baylor regents and a vice president in December 2016 was dropped months later.
The closest Briles came to a new position until now was also outside of the United States. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, a Canadian football team, hired Briles as offensive coordinator in August of last year, but reneged on the deal hours later due to a “tsunami of negativity” on social media, the team CEO later said.
A representative of the Italian team did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.